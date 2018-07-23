Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Banned Punjab cricketer named in Duleep Trophy squad

Aadya Sharma
News
783   //    23 Jul 2018, 20:36 IST

Punjab wicket-keeper Abhishek Gupta was named in the India Red team for Duleep Trophy 2018 despite currently serving a retrospective doping ban. The BCCI had imposed an eight-month ban on him in June after he was tested positive for Terbulatine, one of the prohibited substances according to WADA.

While Gupta had admitted to the violation, citing a doctor's prescription as the reason for the intake, he was provisionally suspended.

The ban was back-dated to January 15, and will end only on September 14 - the Duleep Trophy, interestingly, will take place from August 17 to September 8. According to ESPNCricinfo, a replacement will be named for Gupta soon.

Part of the India Red team, and slated to play under the leadership of Abhinav Mukund, he was suspended after being tested positive after a urine test, done during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in January this year.

Earlier this year, the BCCI had also suspended World Cup winner Yusuf Pathan for a doping violation in January this year and was subjected to a five-month suspension that was back-dated.

The 27-year-old Gupta made his first-class debut for Punjab in 2017 and made a double century in his maiden innings. He averages over 52 from six first-class games.

More to follow...

