Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Caribbean Premier League 2019 Qualifier 2

The defending Caribbean Premier League champions Trinbago Knight Riders stayed alive in the competition with a comfortable win over the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Eliminator last night.

Guyana Amazon Warriors, meanwhile, maintained their unbeaten run in the tournament with a thumping victory against Barbados Tridents in Qualifier 1.

The Warriors have booked their berth in the final and will take on the winner of the match between the Knight Riders and the Tridents.

The two teams locked horns twice in the league stage, with Barbados emerging victorious on both occasions, by 63 runs and seven wickets respectively.

Thus, the Tridents will start as firm favorites in this clash as they look to seal a berth in the final.

The defending champions will lean heavily on Lendl Simmons and Kieron Pollard to do the bulk of the run-scoring while the Tridents will hope that the likes of Johnson Charles and JP Duminy can inspire them to a victory.

Here are all the telecast details of Qualifier 2 of CPL 2019.

Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight Riders: Venue, Date and Start Time

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Date: 10th October 2019

Start Time: 5:00 PM Local Time, 4:30 AM IST on 11th October 2019

How, when and where to watch

Star Sports: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Nepal

Hotstar: Online streaming in India

Sky Sports: UK and Ireland

Ten Sports: Pakistan

Willow TV: United States

Sky Sport: New Zealand

CNC 3: Trinidad and Tobago

Digicel: Barbados

Squads

Barbados Tridents

Alex Hales, Johnson Charles, Leniko Boucher (w), Jean-Paul Duminy, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder (c), Ashley Nurse, Roshon Primus, Raymon Reifer, Josh Lalor, Harry Gurney, Asif Ali, Shai Hope, Chemar Holder, Justin Greaves, Joshua Bishop, Hayden Walsh.

Trinbago Knight Riders

Kieron Pollard (C), Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Sunil Narine, Denesh Ramdin (WK), Mohd Hasnain, Khary Pierre, James Neesham, Seekuge Prasanna, Amir Jangoo, Anderson Phillip, Mark Deyal, Tion Webster, Javon Searles, Akeal Hossain and Ali Khan.