Baroda Premier League 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The inaugural edition of the Baroda Premier League will take place from June 15 to 29. The Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) Stadium in Vadodara will host all 24 games of the tournament.

Five teams - A4 Power Strikers, Alembic Warriors, Ami Super Avengers, Diamond Dazzlers, and Pruthvi Panthers are participating in the competition. Veteran players, Vishnu Solanki, Ninad Rathva, Atit Sheth, Shashwat Rawat, and Bhargav Bhatt will be leading the respective sides.

Notably, Lucknow Super Giants pacer Akash Singh and former Delhi Capitals seamer Lukman Meriwala will also look to achieve glory for their respective sides.

With a double round-robin format in place, all teams will play eight games each in the league stage. Then, the top four teams will qualify for the playoffs, where the IPL-type process will be followed. The winners of Qualifier 1 and 2 will lock horns in the final on June 29.

The players registered with BCA, from U19 to the senior levels, are taking part in the Baroda Premier League. Hence, all the top players from the city will be in action.

BCA has allocated players based on the overall balance of the respective teams. The same model will be followed for the next year as well, before the team owners get to choose their players from the third edition.

Baroda Premier League 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, June 15

Match 1 - Ami Super Avengers vs Diamond Dazzlers, 6:45 PM

Monday, June 16

Match 2 - Alembic Warriors vs Pruthvi Panthers, 2:45 PM

Match 3 - Ami Super Avengers vs A4 Power Strikers, 6:45 PM

Tuesday, June 17

Match 4 - A4 Power Strikers vs Alembic Warriors, 2:45 PM

Match 5 - Pruthvi Panthers vs Diamond Dazzlers, 6:45 PM

Wednesday, June 18

Match 6 - Ami Super Avengers vs Alembic Warriors, 2:45 PM

Match 7 - Pruthvi Panthers vs A4 Power Strikers, 6:45 PM

Thursday, June 19

Match 8 - Ami Super Avengers vs Pruthvi Panthers, 2:45 PM

Match 9 - A4 Power Strikers vs Diamond Dazzlers, 6:45 PM

Friday, June 20

Match 10 - A4 Power Strikers vs Pruthvi Panthers, 2:45 PM

Match 11 - Diamond Dazzlers vs Alembic Warriors, 6:45 PM

Saturday, June 21

Match 12 - Diamond Dazzlers vs Pruthvi Panthers, 2:45 PM

Match 13 - Alembic Warriors vs A4 Power Strikers, 6:45 PM

Sunday, June 22

Match 14 - Diamond Dazzlers vs Ami Super Avengers, 2:45 PM

Match 15 - Pruthvi Panthers vs Alembic Warriors, 6:45 PM

Monday, June 23

Match 16 - Diamond Dazzlers vs A4 Power Strikers, 2:45 PM

Match 17 - Alembic Warriors vs Ami Super Avengers, 6:45 PM

Tuesday, June 24

Match 18 - Alembic Warriors vs Diamond Dazzlers, 2:45 PM

Match 19 - Pruthvi Panthers vs Ami Super Avengers, 6:45 PM

Wednesday, June 25

Match 20 - A4 Power Strikers vs Ami Super Avengers, 6:45 PM

Friday, June 27

Eliminator - 3rd place vs 4th place, 2:45 PM

Qualifier 1 - 1st place vs 2nd place, 6:45 PM

Saturday, June 28

Qualifier 2 - Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1, 6:45 PM

Sunday, June 29

Final - Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2, 6:45 PM

Baroda Premier League 2025: Telecast & Live-streaming details

All matches of the tournament will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Khel channel on TV. Meanwhile, interested fans can also live-stream the games on the Fancode app and website.

Baroda Premier League 2025: Full Squads

A4 Power Strikers

Vishnu Solanki (c), Kinit Patel, Harsh Desai, Amit Passi (WK), Shivalik Sharma, Tasmay Bedade, Arya Pagare, Parikshit Patidar, Dhruv Bhatti (wk), Arya Patel (wk), Yash Patel, Keyur Solanki (wk), Abhishek Swaminathan, Atharva Joshi, Shyam Jhonjat, Soyeb Sopariya, Karan Umatt, Saurabh Singh, Kevin Chintania, Jaypal Chad, Mohd Amin Patel, Mahesh Pithiya, Yash Haresh Tandel, Shivam Bharadwaj

Alembic Warriors

Dhruv N Patel, Bhavishya Patel, Anant Bharwad (wk), Shlok Desai, Rachesh Kessur, Manav Bedekar, Paras Kotwal, Utsav Chaudhary (wk), Henil Patel, Deep Patel, Hitanshu Oad, Het Patel, Mit Mangukiya, Ninad Rathva (c), Akash Singh, Lakshit Toksiya, Vishal Solanki, Safvan Patel, Prasoon Jangid, Angad Rawal, Sumit Tadvi, Hemant Punde, Prince Prajapati, Dhruvil Patel

Ami Super Avengers

Jyotsnil Singh, Deep Kheni, Aayush Rai (wk), Sukirt Pandey, Rushikesh Jadhav, Narayan Kartikey, Divyanshu Desai, Tejsingh Mane (wk), Smit Rathva, Pavan Patel, Manan Solanki, Irfan Shaikh, Atit Sheth (c), Parth Desai, Baba Pathan, Keyur Kale, Shailendra Yadav, Rushabh Jain, Harsh Upadhyay, Chintal Gandhi, Sarang Bhatt, Aryan Chavda, Harsh Sandelia, Raviraj Parmar

Diamond Dazzlers

Shashwat Rawat (c), Nitya Pandya, Pratyush Kumar, Mitesh Patel (wk), Bhanu Pania, Parth Kohli, Krish Patel, Aman Vanam, Akshay More (wk), Shivang Sane (wk), Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Priyanshu Bhoite, Yashvardhan Singh, Lukman Meriwala, Vishal Yadav, Harshit Maurya, Nisarg Patel, Mann Naik, Jatin Rana Chaudhary, Kartik Kakade, Kartik Bharwad, Keshav Warke, Vaibhav Bhrambhatt, Hrishikesh Rakhe.

Pruthvi Panthers

Priyanshu Moliya, Lakshyajit Padhiyar, Vishv Chaudhary (wk), Mohit Mongia, Rajvir Jadhav, Aayush Rajgor, Arjun Parekh, Dhruv G Patel (wk), Vishvas Patel, Dhairya Pandey (wk), Dhruv B Patel, Utsavraj Chudasama, Shehbaj Natha. Bhargav Bhatt (c), Raj Limbani, Ashutosh Das, Ansh D Patel, Jay Abhale, Yugandra Gangapure, Abhishek Baria, Pradip Yadav, Chirag Wagh, Shivendra Raj Shirke, Vivaan Maniyar.

