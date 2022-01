Baroda T20 Challenge 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Baroda Cricket Association has come up with the Baroda T20 Challenge for its state cricketers. The tournament will provide the perfect platform for all local cricketers to prove their worth ahead of the much-awaited IPL 2022 mega auction.

The Baroda T20 Challenge starts on January 6 with the grand finale scheduled for January 22. A total of six teams - Titans, Warriors, Fighters, Challengers, Gladiators and Stallions - will take part in the tournament.

The top four sides will move into the semi-finals, with the Alembic Ground in Vadodara set to host all matches of the Baroda T20 Challenge.

Baroda T20 Challenge 2022: Schedule and Match Timings (In IST)

January 6, Thursday

Warriors vs Fighter, 9:00 AM

Titans vs Challenger, 1:00 PM

January 7, Friday

Gladiators vs Stallions, 9:00 AM

Warriors vs Challenger, 1:00 PM

January 8, Saturday

Gladiators vs Fighter, 9:00 AM

Titans vs Stallions, 1:00 PM

January 9, Sunday

Warriors vs Stallions, 9:00 AM

Titans vs Fighter, 1:00 PM

January 10, Monday

Titans vs Gladiators, 9:00 AM

Stallions vs Challenger, 1:00 PM

January 11, Tuesday

Warriors vs Titans, 9:00 AM

Gladiators vs Challenger, 1:00 PM

January 12, Wednesday

Fighter vs Stallions, 9:00 AM

Warriors vs Gladiators, 1:00 PM

January 13, Thursday

Fighter vs Challenger, 9:00 AM

Warriors vs Titans, 1:00 PM

January 14, Friday

Titans vs Challenger, 9:00 AM

Gladiators vs Stallions, 1:00 PM

January 15, Saturday

Warriors vs Challenger, 9:00 AM

Gladiator vs Fighter, 1:00 PM

January 16, Sunday

Titans vs Stallions, 9:00 AM

Warriors vs Fighter, 1:00 PM

January 17, Monday

Gladiators vs Challenger, 9:00 AM

Titans vs Fighter, 1:00 PM

January 18, Tuesday

Stallion vs Challenger, 9:00 AM

Warriors vs Gladiators, 1:00 PM

January 19, Wednesday

Warriors vs Stallions, 9:00 AM

Fighter vs Challenger, 1:00 PM

January 20, Thursday

Fighter vs Stallions, 9:00 AM

Titans vs Gladiators, 1:00 PM

January 21, Friday

1st Semi-Final, 9:00 AM

2nd Semi-Final, 1:00 PM

January 22, Saturday

Final, 9:30 AM

Baroda T20 Challenge 2022: Live Streaming Details

The Fancode App & website will live stream all matches of the tournament for fans in India.

Baroda T20 Challenge 2022: Squads

Warriors

Amit Bhandari, Karan Umatt, Mit Mangukiya, Parikshit Patidar (c), Dhruv Patel, Paramveer Ghelani, Dhairya Pandey (Wk), Smith Thakar (Wk), Donald Rane, Manav Mehta, Pahal Agrawal, Pradeep Yadav, Vishal Solanki

Challenger

Abhijit Kumar, Dhruv N Patel, Pratik Salunke, Rajveer Jadhav, Riyaz Diwan, Yatharth Gunchala, Hemanth Punde (c), Jainil Bhatt, Jay Chavda, Aayush Rai (Wk), Ansh Patel, Jaypal Chad, Keyur Kale, Pratik Ghodadra, Yashwardhan Singh

Gladiators

Harshil Prajapati, Kinit Patel, Manav Bedekar, Rachesh Tandel, Abhishek Baria, Malhar Ghewariya (c), Shlok Desai, Amit Passi (Wk), Ansh Patel, Sachin Jha, Shalin Shah, Vijay Halai

Fighter

Atharva Joshi, Bhavishya Patel, Harsh Ghalimatte, Nachiket Dandekar, Priyanshu Bhoite, Prince Prajapati, Rudra Vaidya, Rushabh Jain, Aayush Shirke (Wk), M Tufel Jilani (c) & (Wk), Kartik Bharwad, Krutarth Mewada, Raj Limbani, Saurav Chaudhari

Stallions

Himesh Patel, Malav Patel, Rohan Patel, Shyamal Tandel, Harsh Katarmal, Milan Mistry, Raj Bhrahmbhatt, Rohit Thakur, Yash Ramy (Wk), Chintal Gandhi (c), Jay Mahiyal, Sagar Thakor, Shehzad Pathan

Titans

Anil Trivedi, Mohd Madni Saiyed, Roshan Vasava, Sukrit Pandey (c), Tasmay Bedade, Lakshyajeet Padhiyar, Nisarg Patel, Sanjay Vishwakarma, Aditya Menon (Wk), Bhaskar Tungare, Dev Patel, Lakshit Toksiya, Shailendra Yadav

Edited by Samya Majumdar