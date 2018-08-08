Six batsmen who can solve the middle order puzzle for India in ODIs

Even though the ODI World Cup is less than a year away, India has still not zeroed upon the final No 4 and No 5. Let us have a look at the players who can be a perfect fit for these positions.

#6 Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik

Karthik is a compact batsman with a solid technique. He has a wealth of experience which can come in handy during tight situations in tournaments, like World Cup. His astute judgement of situations was heir apparent during his mesmerizing knocks in the IPL.

#5 Kedar Jadhav

kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav was a regular in the Indian team before he got injured. After undergoing surgery for his hamstring injury, he is on the road to recovery. He has been good with the bat in the limited overs format. Add to that, his low arm bowling action has troubled a lot of opposition batsmen.

