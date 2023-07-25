BB vs JBL Prediction: Who will win today’s Zim Afro T10 2023 match?

Bulawayo Braves (BB) and Joburg Buffaloes (JBL) are set to lock horns in Match No. 15 of the Zim Afro T10 2023 on Tuesday, July 25. The Harare Sports Club will host the encounter.

The Buffaloes have struggled in the tournament thus far. They have a lot of work to do since they are placed at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -0.749 thanks to wins in only one out of their four matches.

The Buffaloes have lost three matches in a row and need to get back to winning ways to have any chance of going through to the next round. They will go into the match after losing by two runs to the Harare Hurricanes. In fact, it was after this defeat that the Buffaloes went to the bottom of the table.

After being asked to chase down a stiff target of 107, the Buffaloes failed to go past the finish line. Ravi Bopara scored 39 off 19 balls, but to no avail.

The Braves, on the other hand, are placed third in the table with four points and a net run rate of -0.209 thanks to wins in two out of five matches. They need to show a bit more consistency if they are to climb the ladder.

They will go into the game after beating Hobart Hurricanes by seven wickets in their previous match. Sikandar Raza won the Player of the Match award for scoring 70 runs off 21 balls.

Zim Afro T10 2023, BB vs JBL Prediction: Can the Braves beat the Buffaloes?

The Bulawayo Braves will go into the match as the firm favorites. The Buffaloes are yet to find their feet and will find it tough to beat the Braves, who have been in better form compared to their opponents.

Prediction: Bulawayo Braves to win this Zim Afro T10 2023 match.

