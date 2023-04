BBD Champions T20 League 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

BBD Champions T20 League 2023 is scheduled to commence on Saturday, April 15 with a total of eight teams competing in the tournament.

The 8 teams playing are SDS Cricket Academy, UP Timber Cricket Club, Young Challengers Cricket Club, Life Care Cricket Club, Dayanand Youngmen Association, Akhil Infra Cricket Club, REPL Crusaders Cricket Club and LDA Coaching Center.

All the matches of the BBD Champions T20 League 2023 will take place at the Dr. Akhilesh Das Stadium in Lucknow.

BBD Champions T20 League 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Saturday, April 15

SDS Cricket Academy vs UP Timber Cricket Club, 8:30 AM

Young Challengers Cricket Club vs Life Care Cricket Club, 12:15 PM

Sunday, April 16

SDS Cricket Academy vs Akhil Infra Cricket Club, 8:30 AM

Dayanand Youngmen Association vs UP Timber Cricket Club, 12:15 PM

Monday, April 17

Life Care Cricket Club vs LDA Coaching Center, 8:30 AM

UP Timber Cricket Club vs Akhil Infra Cricket Club, 12:15 PM

Tuesday, April 18

SDS Cricket Academy vs Dayanand Youngmen Association, 8:30 AM

Young Challengers Cricket Club vs REPL Crusaders Cricket Club, 12:15 PM

Wednesday, April 19

Young Challengers Cricket Club vs LDA Coaching Center, 8:30 AM

Life Care Cricket Club vs REPL Crusaders Cricket Club, 12:15 PM

Thursday, April 20

Dayanand Youngmen Association vs Akhil Infra Cricket Club, 8:30 AM

LDA Coaching Center vs REPL Crusaders Cricket Club, 12:15 PM

Friday, April 21

TBC vs TBC, 12:15 PM

Saturday, April 22

TBC vs TBC, 12:15 PM

Sunday, April 23

TBC vs TBC, 12:15 PM

BBD Champions T20 League 2023: Live Streaming Details

All matches of the competition will be will be streamed for free on Fancode app & website.

BBD Champions T20 League 2023: Full Squads

Young Challengers Cricket Club

Aadi Shukla, Aditya Tripathi, Akash, Akash Awasthi, Nabi Ulla, Rajeev Yadav, Rishi Upadhaya, Yogesh Joshi, Abhishek Singh, Ankit Yadav, Ayush Singh, Bikram Sial, Dharmendra Yadav, Diyadev Yadav, Sarvendra Yadav, Suraj Singh, Surendra Yadav, Talib Khan, Rohit Bahadur, Yash Mittal, Aman Patel, Ankit Verma, Dhanraj Singh, Dinesh Kumar, Manu Tiwari, Prithul Mehta, Ram Mishra, Ravi Sachan, Shashank Verma, Vipin Mourya, Virat Singh, Yash Sharma.

Life Care Cricket Club

Adnaan Ameer, Atul Singh, Binay Singh, Parth Patel, Rohit Gupta, Sachin Bisen, Somen Mahanti, Sumit Kumar Sharma, Umar Malik, Akash Upadhyay, Aman Yadav, Arbaaz Ahmad, Himanshu Yadav, Pradeep Parashar, Sarvesh Rajbhar, Shyam Narayan, Mukul Sharma, Urvil Patel, Aakash Pandey, Ekansh Dobal, Gaurav Rawat, Kaif Jameel, Prashant Singh, Rishabh Sharma, Rohit Dangwal, Shivam Tiwari, Tushar Verma, Yash Chauhan.

SDS Cricket Academy

Akshat Misra, Ankit Giri, Anurag Singh, Anushul Pandey, Arjun Singh, Aman Chaudhary, Sachin Malik, Santhosh Raushan, Shailendra Pandey, Shailendra Singh, Sachin Singh, Deepak Tiwari, Rakesh Singh, Sonu Kumar, Sujit Giri, Swabhiman Singh, Virendra Kushwaha.

Akhil Infra Cricket Club

Abhinav Dixit, Amit Chopra, Amit Kumar Rai, Arish Alam, Chandresh Kanaujiya, Deepak Sharma, Devendra Kumar Yadav, Priyam Garg, Rajendra Bisht, Sachin Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, Shiv Dhiman, Shivam Chaudhary, Shubhansh Kumar, Sufiyan Khan, Umair Ahmad, Umang Sharma, Vikas Singh, Aanjaneya Suryavanshi, Ajeet Verma, Ankur Chauhan, Ankur Malik, Nayan Gupta, Shivan Singh, Upendra Singh Yadav, Navneet Yadav, Shivam Bansal, Utkarsh Seth, Aditya Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Atul Mishra, Atul Yadav, Dhanu, Ratan Srivastava, Mohammad Saif, Naman Singh, Purnank Tyagi, Sandeep Yadav, Shiva Singh, Shivam Sharma, Vipin Chandra, Yash Rao.

LDA Coaching Center

Aditendra Singh, Akshdeep Nath, Aryan Raj Mishra, Himanshu Asnora, Kartikeya Jaiswal, Mohd Altaf Akram, Sparsh Tyagi, Vashishtha Saxena, Manish Sharma, Rohit Dwiwedi, Satvik Rao, Shivam Pandey, Tejaswa Raj, Samst Mitra, Shubh Singh, Gopal Singh, Priyanshu Anand, Rahul Rawat, Sanjeev Yadav, Zeeshan Ansari.

UP Timber Cricket

Aayush Bhardwaj, Abhinay, Abishek Dafouti, Abhishek Pratap, Abhishek Singh, Ali Zafir Mohsin, Atif Sajid, Ayush Negi, Ayush Pandey, Faisal Lari, Hasan Akhtar, Jai Shukla, Jamshed Alam, Kapil Yadav, Karan Mishra, Karan Singh, Khalid Khan, Luv Singh, Mohammad Raza, Mohd Mahtab, Mohd Shahbaz Khan, Mohit Jangra, Mumtaz Qadir, Nikhil Tiwari, Prabhnoor Singh Gujral, Priyanshu Srivastava, Ritik, Riyaz Ahmad, Sameer Ansari, Sanket Maurya, Saurabh Singh, Shaurya Singh, Shubhangi Raj, Sonu Adhikari, Sumit Singh, Suraj Mishra, Surya Singh, Tauseef Ahmad, Vipraj Nigam, Vishwajeet Mishra, Yasir Tariq.

Dayanand Youngmen Association

Aarush Singh, Abhijay Pratap Singh, Abhinav Mishra, Abhinav Sharma, Abhishek Rajput, Amrit Singh, Anshuman Shukla, Anurag Singh, Avneendra Raj Rai, Dhruv Mishra, Divyanshu Srivastava, Harsh Vardhan Singh, Jai Kumar Singh, Lakshya Aggarwal, Lakshya Tiwari, Naman Singh, Nishesh Singh, Prem Prakash Yadav, Rajat Kumar Singh, Ravi Tiwari, Rishi Aryan, Rohan Bambi, Rohit, Saarthi Vishwakarma, Sarita Chandra Mishra, Satyam Kumar, Saurabh Kashyap, Shailendra Kumar, Sunil Kumar Rawat, Tanishk Verma, Udit Madan, Vansh Khurana, Vartul Shukla, Vidit Joshi.

REPL Crusaders Cricket Club

Aakash Tripathi, Abhay Dwivedi, Aditya Anav, Aditya Verma, Aditya Yadav, Akash Srivastava, Alok Sharma, Dhanyajay Kumar, Himanshu Singh, Kshitij Mishra, Manvendra Chauhan, Nikhil Pratap Rao, Pawan Kumar, Piyush Devnarayanan, Prince Maurya, Prince Shahi, Ravi Singh, Sahab Yuvraj Singh, Sajal Verma, Saksham Awasthi, Saurabh Dubey, Saurabh Srivastava, Sawan Kumar Singh, Shashwat Pandey, Shubham Chaubey, Shubham Rai, Srijan Singh, Sunny Singh, Vaibhav Rai, Yoshovardhan Singh.

