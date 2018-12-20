BBL 2018-19, Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars: Preview and predicted playing XI

Shane Watson is set to perform captaincy duties for Sydney Thunder in BBL 08

Sydney Thunder are set to go head-to-head with Melbourne Stars in the third fixture of Big Bash League 2018-19 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Friday, 21 December.

Both teams have played eight matches against each other in the Big Bash League, with five of those been won by the Sydney Thunder and three by the Melbourne Stars.

In their previous clash, during BBL 07, Sydney Thunder registered a convincing seven-wicket win at the MCG. After opting to field first, the Thunder restricted the Stars to 147/6 and then cantered home to wrap up the game in the 17th over.

The Sydney Thunder perspective

Sydney Thunder have beaten Melbourne Stars in each of their previous four meetings, and this will certainly give them the psychological advantage ahead of this clash.

Batting

Jos Buttler is an experienced campaigner in T20 cricket and possesses an incredible strike rate of 144.54 in the shortest format. Skipper Shane Watson, meanwhile, finished among the top five batsmen last season with 331, and these two can be dangerous if not dismissed early on.

Joe Root is another big gun in the lineup, who is considered among the most consistent batsmen in T20s, and he will be expected to score big against the Stars. Apart from these three, Callum Ferguson and Jason Sangha are the other batsmen in the side with the ability to score big. Both have been in good form at grade level and will be expected to replicate that in the league.

Bowling

Fawad Ahmed and Arjun Nair were the Thunder's best bowlers last year with 12 and nine wickets respectively, and the team will need them to come out with a similar performance this year as well. Apart from these two, Daniel Sams with his ability to swing the ball might be a good option during the powerplay overs.

Advertisement

Expected Playing XI

Shane Watson (C), Jos Buttler (w), Callum Ferguson, Joe Root, Jason Sangha, Daniel Sams, Arjun Nair, Chris Green, Gurinder Sandhu, Sam Rainbird and Fawad Ahmed.

The Melbourne Stars perspective

Glenn Maxwell is set to lead Melbourne Stars in BBL 08

Melbourne Stars had a disastrous season last time around as they managed just two wins out of 10 fixtures. They will be hoping for a change in fortunes this year.

Batting

The Melbourne batting seems heavily reliant on the services of skipper Glenn Maxwell and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. Maxwell was their best batsmen last time out while Stoinis is known for his big hitting, and these two will hold the key for the Melbourne Stars in the middle.

They will also have a lot of expectations from their openers Travis Dean and Ben Dunk to get the innings off to a flier.

Bowling

Dwayne Bravo is one of the world's finest bowlers, especially in the death overs, and he is expected to lead the bowling brigade.

Scott Boland, Sandeep Lamichhane and Adam Zampa are the three specialist bowlers in the side. While Boland will be backed by the skipper to strike early in the powerplay overs, Sandeep and Zampa will look to tighten the screws in the middle.

Expected Playing XI

Glenn Maxwell (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Evan Gulbis, Dwayne Bravo, Adam Zampa, Scott Boland, Sandeep Lamichhane, Jackson Bird, Ben Dunk (w) and Travis Dean.

Advertisement