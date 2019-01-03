BBL 2018-19, Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers: Preview and Predicted Playing XI

Hobart Hurricanes are going through a dream run this season.

Hobart Hurricanes will look to seal their fifth consecutive win when they go up against Sydney Sixers in the 19th game of the BBL 2018-19 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Friday, January 4. Both teams have faced each other on eight occasions in the Big Bash League with the head-to-head level at 4-4.

In their previous clash in the BBL, electing to bat first, the Hurricanes posted 170/6 on the board before restricting the Sixers to 165/4 to seal a five-run victory.

Hobart Hurricanes

Hobart Hurricanes are having a dream run in this year's BBL so far and are currently resting comfortably at the pole position ofthe standings and are the only team who are yet to face defeat this season.

Batting

D'arcy Short is the team's most successful batsman with 193 runs in four games and is hitting top form at the moment with steady knocks of 67, 34, 58, and 34 in his last four matches. Meanwhile, his opening partner Matthew Wade is the second best batsman for the team with 166 runs, comprising of knocks of 52, 85, and 24 in his last three outings.

These two are going to be the main threat for the opponents and once again are likely to take the team off a flier. On the other hand, Alex Doolan, who scored an unbeaten 41 in the last game against Perth Scorchers, will be eager to replicate his show against Sixers.

Bowling

James Faulkner has been the best bowler for Hobart this BBL with seven wickets in four matches and he is likely to be the go-to man for his skipper Wade. Riley Meredith and Jofra Archer have been their next best options and both have shared 12 wickets between them so far. These two along with Clive Rose will look to build up the pressure from the other end.

Expected Playing XI

Matthew Wade (C & W), Alex Doolan, Ben McDermott, George Bailey, D'Arcy Short, Simon Milenko, James Faulkner, Johan Botha, Jofra Archer, Clive Rose, and Riley Meredith.

Sydney Sixers

Sydney Sixers are on a rollercoaster ride this season.

Sydney Sixers are having a rollercoaster ride this season with three wins and two losses in five BBL games and find themselves third in the points table. However, they are coming on the back of consecutive victories over Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat and will bank on the momentum against Hobart as well.

Batting

Jordan Silk is amongst the season's leading run-getters with 184 runs as he played a crucial knock of 46 runs from 25 balls in the previous fixture against the Heat. While skipper Moises Henriques also came into the fore against Brisbane and cracked his maiden fifty of this BBL to power his team to victory. These two along with Daniel Huge, who played a comprehensive 62 run knock against Perth Scorchers, will bear the responsibility to get the team towards a decent total.

Bowling

Steve O'Keefe is amongst the season's highest wicket-takers with 10 wickets in five matches while Tom Curran, Sean Abbott and Ben Dwarshuis have taken nine, seven, and six wickets respectively. All four of them have been the top performers for the Sixers with the ball and it is likely that they will cause problems for the Hurricanes in this match as well.

Expected Playing XI

Moises Henriques (C), Jordan Silk, Josh Philippe (W), Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Steve O'Keefe, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti, Justin Avendano, Joe Denly, and Daniel Hughes.

