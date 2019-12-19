×
BBL 2019: Dale Steyn ruled out of the match against Brisbane; Stars sign Haris Rauf as replacement 

Vinay.Chhabria
CONTRIBUTOR
News
19 Dec 2019, 15:26 IST

Dale Steyn picked up an injury in the Mzansi Super League
Dale Steyn picked up an injury in the Mzansi Super League

What's the story?

South Africa's veteran fast bowler, Dale Steyn will not be able to represent Melbourne Stars in their Big Bash League 2019 opener because of a side strain. The Stars have roped in Pakistan's Haris Rauf as Steyn's replacement.

The background

Dale Steyn has always struggled with fitness as his career has been marred by injuries. He was expected to be an integral part of the Stars' bowling unit this year but, his injury has postponed his BBL debut.

The heart of the matter

Melbourne Stars made this announcement official via a tweet on Thursday (19th December). Melbourne Stars' physiotherapist Tommy Simsek revealed that Steyn's fitness is a priority for the team hence, they had to take this decision. He said:

"Our priority is Dale's fitness and continuing his treatment. He is very keen to play but we'll let him rest after a long flight to Australia and put him in the best position to be ready for our match in Moe on Sunday."

Melbourne Stars squad for the match against Brisbane Heat: Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Pete Handscomb, Clint Hinchliffe, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Haris Rauf, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Worrall, Adam Zampa.

For the record, Rauf had earlier played for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League. He has scalped 19 wickets in 18 T20 games thus far.

What's next?

Dale Steyn is set to miss the game against Heat but the speedster should be fit to play his maiden BBL match against Hobart Hurricanes this Sunday.

BBL 2019 Melbourne Stars Cricket Dale Steyn Haris Rauf
