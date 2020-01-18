BBL 2019-20: Perth Scorchers rope in Morne Morkel for remainder of the season

Morne Morkel would represent the Perth Scorchers in the BBL

Perth Scorchers have roped in former South African fast bowler Morne Morkel for the remainder of the 2019-20 Big Bash League. The Perth-based outfit, who had earlier been availing the services of Chris Jordan, were on the lookout for a replacement after the Englishman was called up for the Three Lions’ ODI assignment against South Africa.

The Proteas pacer, who retired from international cricket after the Test series against India in 2018, has been actively participating in T20 leagues across the globe. Most recently, Morkel lined up for the Tshwane Spartans in the Mzansi Super League, where he finished with 12 wickets over the course of the campaign.

Thus, the fast-bowler could represent a shrewd addition for the Scorchers, despite him only being available to play their last league fixture against the Sydney Thunder on the 26th of January.

On the prospect of Morkel turning out for the Scorchers, coach Adam Voges quipped,

Once we knew CJ [Chris Jordan] had been picked in the England side we knew that we would need a replacement for the back end of the tournament and Morne was always at the top of the list. He brings a wealth of experience and has performed really well particularly in the Mzansi Super League in South Africa where he was one of the leading wicket takers.

The former Australian batsman also talked about how Morkel was excited to come on board and how he was relishing the opportunity of plying his trade in the Big Bash League.

The Scorchers currently sit fourth in the table and look primed to get a positive result against the Melbourne Stars in their fixture on the 18th of January. At the time of writing, the former required 40 runs off 24 balls, with Tim David and Cameron Green at the crease.

If the Scorchers were to finish among the top five, they would qualify for the new playoff format, meaning that Morkel would then get a chance to represent the side in at least a couple of games.