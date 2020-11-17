Create
BBL 2020-21: Usman Khawaja slams the new rules asserting that it makes the game more complicated

Usman Khawaja is clearly not impressed by the new set of rules in the BBL [sydneythunder.com.au]
Bala
ANALYST
Modified 17 Nov 2020, 13:47 IST
News
Australia and Sydney Thunder batsman Usman Khawaja slammed the new rules announced for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season, asserting that it will make the game more complicated, especially for the new players.

Usman Khawaja feels that the BBL is great at giving opportunities to new talent. The administration must, therefore, try to make the game easier for the players rather than try to complicate the rules, he added.

Check out: The 3 new rule changes in BBL explained

Cricket Australia (CA) had announced three new rules for the upcoming season of the BBL. The new rules comprise of the ‘Power Surge’, the ‘X-factor Player’ and the ‘Bash Boost’. An unimpressed Usman Khawaja took to Twitter to express his opinion against these changes.

“My biggest issue is that the BBL is all about (and great at) getting new people involved whom have never played. But the rule changes complicate what's already a very complicated game (for newcomers). Shouldn't we be going the other way?”

The new set of rules have attracted mixed opinion from cricketing circles. Apart from Khawaja, former all-rounder Shane Watson had also expressed disappointment on Tuesday, terming the rule changes as ‘gimmicks’.

Also read: Shane Watson slams the new rules, terms it as 'gimmicks'

Usman Khawaja has played for Sydney Thunder since the inception of the BBL

Usman Khawaja has been in the Sydney Thunder squad right from the start of the BBL in 2011. He has scored 1380 runs from 42 matches at a strike rate of 129.33.

Khawaja had an unbelievable run in the fifth edition of the BBL. He finished second in the list of top run-getters with 345 runs from just four innings. This included two centuries and two half-centuries.

The 33-year-old will once again be seen in action for Sydney Thunder during the 10th season of BBL starting on December 10.

Published 17 Nov 2020, 13:47 IST
BBL 2020 Sydney Thunder Cricket Usman Khawaja Shane Watson
