Australia and Sydney Thunder batsman Usman Khawaja slammed the new rules announced for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season, asserting that it will make the game more complicated, especially for the new players.

Usman Khawaja feels that the BBL is great at giving opportunities to new talent. The administration must, therefore, try to make the game easier for the players rather than try to complicate the rules, he added.

Cricket Australia (CA) had announced three new rules for the upcoming season of the BBL. The new rules comprise of the ‘Power Surge’, the ‘X-factor Player’ and the ‘Bash Boost’. An unimpressed Usman Khawaja took to Twitter to express his opinion against these changes.

Cricket Australia (CA) had announced three new rules for the upcoming season of the BBL. The new rules comprise of the 'Power Surge', the 'X-factor Player' and the 'Bash Boost'. An unimpressed Usman Khawaja took to Twitter to express his opinion against these changes.

So had a day to think about new BBL rules. My biggest issue is that the BBL is all about (and great at) getting new people involved whom have never played. But the rule changes complicate what's already a very complicated game (for newcomers). Shouldn't we be going the other way? — Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) November 17, 2020

The new set of rules have attracted mixed opinion from cricketing circles. Apart from Khawaja, former all-rounder Shane Watson had also expressed disappointment on Tuesday, terming the rule changes as ‘gimmicks’.

Entertainment levels 📈



“The Power Surge, X-Factor and Bash Boost prioritise high scoring, exciting cricket, introduce new strategic angles and ensure there’s always something to play for throughout the entire match," - Head of BBL, Alistair Dobson #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/Nacna2XHw9 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) November 15, 2020

Usman Khawaja has played for Sydney Thunder since the inception of the BBL

Usman Khawaja has been in the Sydney Thunder squad right from the start of the BBL in 2011. He has scored 1380 runs from 42 matches at a strike rate of 129.33.

Khawaja had an unbelievable run in the fifth edition of the BBL. He finished second in the list of top run-getters with 345 runs from just four innings. This included two centuries and two half-centuries.

The 33-year-old will once again be seen in action for Sydney Thunder during the 10th season of BBL starting on December 10.