BBL 2020: Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars | Preview, probable XI, match prediction and live streaming details

Sydney Sixers face the Melbourne Stars in the 15th match of Big Bash League (BBL 2020) at the Carrara Oval in Queensland on Saturday. The game is a rematch of last year’s final, which the Sixers won by 19 runs.

With both teams in the top 4 of the BBL 2020 points table, the Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars clash is set to be an exciting one. The Sydney Sixers are placed 4th in the league, with 8 points from 3 games. They also have the competition’s best Net Run Rate, with an NRR of +2.783.

After losing the BBL 2020 opener to Hobart Hurricanes, Daniel Hughes’ side has gone from strength to strength in the competition. The headline-grabbing 145-run win against the Melbourne Renegades was followed up by 38-run victory against the Adelaide Strikers.

With T20 stars like Dan Christian, Jason Holder, Josh Philippe and Carlos Brathwaite in the unit, the Sydney Sixers are one of the most well-rounded teams in BBL 2020. Under Daniel Hughes’ solid leadership, the team is slowly getting into its groove.

The Melbourne Stars, on the other hand, are the only unbeaten team left in BBL 2020. The side is currently placed second in the league with 10 points and can go top of the table with a win against Sydney Sixers.

After their last game against Perth Scorchers was abandoned due to rain, they will be looking to get back to winning ways against Sydney Sixers. The team, however, will be without Nic Maddinson and Marcus Stoinis, two players who would have had a huge impact on their batting strength.

With both teams closely matched on paper, the Boxing Day BBL 2020 clash is set to be an unmissable encounter.

BBL 2020-21: Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars match details

Date: December 26, 2020 (Saturday)

Time: 3:50 PM IST / 8:20 PM Local Time

Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars weather report

With very little chance of rain, clear skies are expected during the Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars clash. Average temperate is set to be around 22 degrees Celsius, with a high level of humidity predicted as well.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars pitch report

The average score on the pitch was 163 during three matches played at the ground last year, with the quicker bowlers proving to be more successful on the wicket. However, it is not clear how the wicket will behave, considering this is the 1st BBL 2020 match at the venue.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars predicted XIs

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe, Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Jason Holder, Carlos Braithwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve O’Keefe, Ben Manenti

Melbourne Stars: Nick Larkin, Andre Fletcher, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Ben Dunk, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Clint Hinchliffe, Liam Hatcher, Billy Stanlake, Zahir Khan

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars match prediction

Despite the absentees, Glenn Maxwell’s Melbourne Stars should have enough firepower to beat the Sydney Sixers in Queensland

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars TV and live streaming details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live streaming: SonyLIV