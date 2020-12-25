BBL 2020: Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades | Preview, probable XIs, match prediction and live streaming details

Sydney Thunder take on Melbourne Renegades in Match 14 of the Big Bash League (BBL 2020) in the first of a Saturday doubleheader at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

After starting their BBL 2020 campaign with a loss, Sydney Thunder have turned their fortunes around in the tournament, winning two games on the trot. Callum Ferguson’s men beat Brisbane Heat by four wickets before getting the better of Perth Scorchers by seven wickets.

Sydney Thunder’s impressive form in the tournament has seen them climb up to fifth in the BBL 2020 points table; they have seven points from three games. Several Sydney Thunder stars have played starring roles in their team's BBL 2020 resurgence.

While Callum Ferguson has been amongst the runs and has led the side admirably, all-rounder Daniel Sams has been in great touch as well.

The Thunder will, however, be concerned about opener Alex Hales’ lack of form. After getting out for golden ducks in his last two BBL 2020 outings, Sydney Thunder will hope that both he and Usman Khawaja can get back amongst the runs against the Melbourne Renegades.

The Renegades, on the other hand, have been on a downward trajectory after winning their first match of their BBL 2020 campaign. They followed up their win against Perth Scorchers with a disastrous 145-run loss against Sydney Sixers and a chastening six-wicket defeat to Hobart Hurricanes.

The twin losses have seen the Melbourne Renegades slip to sixth in the BBL 2020 points table, with just four points from three games. Melbourne Renegades have largely relied on individual brilliance in BBL 2020 but have struggled to put together solid team performances.

Nevertheless, with the presence of T20 star Mohammad Nabi and the possible return of skipper Aaron Finch, the Renegades will hope to get back to winning ways against Sydney Thunder on Saturday.

BBL 2020-21: Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Match Details

Date: December 26, 2020 (Saturday)

Time: 12:40 PM IST / 6:10 PM Local Time

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra.

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Weather Report

There is a 44% chance of rain during the Sydney Thunder-Melbourne Renegades BBL 2020 clash. Scattered thunderstorms are expected during the game, and the temperature is expected to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Pitch Report

With the average score on this pitch being 153 runs, it has proven to be a balanced wicket. Chasing down targets has been comparatively easier at the venue this season, with teams batting second winning three out of four times.

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades predicted XIs

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (c), Alex Ross, Baxter Holt (wk), Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Adam Milne, Jonathan Cook, Tanveer Sangha.

Melbourne Renegades: Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch (c), Sam Harper (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim, Beau Webster, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor, Noor Ahmad.]

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Match Prediction

With Callum Ferguson’s men on an upward trajectory and Melbourne Renegades struggling for form, Sydney Thunder are the favourites to win this BBL 2020 clash.

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades TV and live streaming details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live streaming: SonyLIV.