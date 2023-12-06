BBL 2023: Melbourne Stars complete players list in Big Bash League 2023 ft. Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis

The upcoming 13th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL), scheduled to be played from December 7, 2023, to January 24, 2024, brings new hopes for the Melbourne Stars.

Melbourne have had a very horrible campaign in the previous edition of the Big Bash League. They finished at the bottom of the points table with just three wins in 14 matches. The last time they reached the final was in 2019.

Looking at the team's dynamics this season, Glenn Maxwell who missed all of BBL 12 with a fractured leg, will lead the team this season. Supporting him will be all-rounders Hilton Cartwright and Joe Burns.

The Stars bid farewell to the World Cup-winning spinner Adam Zampa, trading him to Melbourne Renegades. In return, they acquired the services of the talented wicketkeeper-batter Sam Harper.

The squad also boasts quality all-rounders, including Marcus Stoinis, Imad Wasim, Beau Webster, and English all-rounder Liam Dawson.

The bowling department will be spearheaded by Haris Rauf, who got the green light from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after opting out of the Test series against Australia. Supporting Rauf will be his fellow countryman Usama Mir, along with Nathan Coulter-Nile and Scott Boland.

Additionally, the team will benefit from the potential of emerging domestic talents like Mark Steketee, Joel Paris, and Brody Couch.

Overall, Melbourne Stars have assembled a well-rounded squad with a mix of talented batters, both international and domestic all-rounders, and a formidable bowling attack led by Rauf. This combination makes them a team to watch out for in the upcoming season.

Melbourne Stars will begin their BBL 2023-24 campaign against Brisbane Heat on Thursday at the Gabba.

Melbourne Stars squad for Big Bash League 2023:

Scott Boland, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sam Harper, Campbell Kellaway, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (C), Joel Paris, Tom Rogers, Mark Steketee, Marcus Stoinis, and Beau Webster (replaced by Jono Merlo for the first game).

Overseas players: Haris Rauf (Pakistan), Usama Mir (Pakistan), Liam Dawson (England), and Imad Wasim (Pakistan).