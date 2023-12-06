BBL 2023: Perth Scorchers full players list in Big Bash League 2023 ft. Josh Inglis and Jason Behrendorff  

Perth Scorchers have arguably been the standout team in the history of the Big Bash League (BBL), having won the title five times.

Moreover, having won the title in the last two seasons, they will start the upcoming season as favourites. Their first match is against the Melbourne Renegades on Sunday, December 10 at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong.

The Scorchers have roped in Zak Crawley, who has been stupendous for the England Test team in the last two years. They have also brought in Laurie Evans, who is only 30 runs away from scoring 6000 runs in T20 cricket.

Josh Inglis and Aaron Hardie are fresh from playing in the T20I series in India. Inglis also made the joint-fastest hundred by an Australian man in T20Is, equaling Aaron Finch’s record.

Stephen Eskinazi has prior experience of taking part in the BBL and is expected to play a crucial part for the Scorchers. Mitchell Marsh took a break after playing an important role in Australia’s World Cup 2023 campaign.

Marsh and Ashton Turner are stalwarts for the Scorchers in their middle order. The Scorchers have a strong pace attack, comprising Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson and Matthew Kelly.

Behrendorff recently bowled brilliantly in the T20I series on Indian soil and he will lead their pace attack. Ashton Agar remains the most valuable asset for the Scorchers in the spin-bowling department. The focus will also be on the likes of Cooper Connolly, Nick Hobson and Liam Haskett.

Perth Scorchers squad for Big Bash League 2023

Here is the Perth Scorchers list of players for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League:

Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Zak Crawley, Laurie Evans, Stephen Eskinazi, Aaron Hardie, Liam Haskett, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Sam Whiteman, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye

