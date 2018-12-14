BBL Team Stats: Sydney Thunder - Hoping to improve track record

Nilanjan Sen FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 13 // 14 Dec 2018, 01:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

They won the trophy in 2015-16

If there is one team that is looking to improve its record in the Big Bash League it is Sydney Thunder. Even though they won the trophy in 2015-16, their performance in the other editions has left a lot to be desired. They are the only team in the competition who have made it to the knockout round only once.

All other teams have been in the Semi-Finals at least twice. They are also the only team to win the trophy in one year and finish at the bottom the very next edition. But cricket is a game where the past performances of a team sometimes matter little. They just need one good tournament to prove all their detractors wrong.

So what do the stats say?

Past Performance

2011-12: 8th (League Stage)

2012-13: 8th (League Stage)

2013-14: 8th (League Stage)

2014-15: 7th (League Stage)

2015-16: Champions. Defeated Melbourne Stars in the Finals

Advertisement

2016-17: 8th (League Stage)

2017-18: 7th (League Stage)

Batting Performance

208/1 by Sydney Thunder against Brisbane Heat in December 2014 is their highest innings total.

99 all out by Sydney Thunder against Hobart Hurricanes in January 2014 is their lowest innings total.

956 runs scored by Usman Khawaja - the most number of runs scored by any Sydney Thunder player.

109* by Usman Khawaja against Melbourne Stars in December 2015 is the highest individual score by a Sydney Thunder Player.

4 centuries have been scored by Sydney Thunder players. Two of these has been scored by Usman Khawaja (109* & 104*). The remaining two has been scored by David Warner (102*) & Chris Gayle (100*).

7 half-centuries scored by Michael Hussey is the most number of half-centuries scored by a Sydney Thunder player.

345 runs scored by Usman Khawaja in 2015-16 is the most number of runs scored by a Sydney Thunder player in a single edition of the BBL.

Bowling Performance

31 wickets taken by Gurinder Sandhu is the most number of wickets taken by a Sydney Thunder player.

4/14 by Fawad Ahmed against Sydney Sixers in January 2017 is the best bowling performance by a Sydney Thunder player.

18 wickets taken by Clint McKay in 2015-16 is the most number of wickets taken by a Sydney Thunder player in a single edition of the BBL.

Fielding Performance

18 catches taken by Chris Green is the most number of catches taken by a Sydney Thunder player.

3 catches taken by Jason Floros against Adelaide Strikers & by Henry Nicholls against Sydney Sixers is the most number of catches taken in an innings by a Sydney Thunder player.

8 catches taken by Chris Green in 2015-16 is the most number of catches taken by a Sydney Thunder player in a single edition of the BBL. He again repeated this performance in the 2017-18 edition of the BBL.

Wicket-Keeping Performance

14 dismissals (Ct - 12, St - 2) by Ryan Carters is the most number of dismissals by a Sydney Thunder wicket-keeper.

3 dismissals by Ryan Carters twice against Melbourne Renegades and by Chris Hartley against Hobart Hurricanes is the most number of dismissals by a Sydney Thunder wicket-keeper in an innings.

9 dismissals (Ct - 8, St - 1) by Ryan Carters in 2012-13 is the most number of dismissals by a Sydney Thunder wicket-keeper in a single edition of the BBL.

Advertisement