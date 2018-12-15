BBL Team Stats: Hobart Hurricanes

Hobart Hurricanes will be looking to win their first BBL trophy in the upcoming 2018-19 edition

If there is one team that would be hoping to make it to the final of the 2018-19 Big Bash League and break its jinx, it is Hobart Hurricanes. They have reached the finals on two occasions in the past (2013-14 and 2017-18), but ended up losing both the times.

They are the only team in the competition who have reached the final twice without lifting the trophy. Other teams that have appeared in more than one final have won the trophy at least once.

Let's dig back into the past and look at some of the key performances of the team and its players.

Past Performance

2011-12: Semifinalist

2012-13: 6th (League Stage)

2013-14: Runners-up. Lost to Perth Scorchers in the final.

2014-15: 5th (League Stage)

2015-16: 7th (League Stage)

2016-17: 7th (League Stage)

2017-18: Runners-up. Lost to Adelaide Strikers in the final.

Batting performance

223/8 against Melbourne Renegades in January 2017 is their highest innings total.

91 all out against Sydney Sixers in December 2015 is their lowest innings total.

1198 runs scored by Tim Paine is the most number of runs scored by a Hobart Hurricanes player.

122* by D'Arcy Short against Brisbane Heat in January 2018 is the highest individual score by a Hobart Hurricanes player.

2 centuries have been hit by Hobart Hurricanes players. These have been struck by D'Arcy Short (122*) and Ben McDermott (114).

8 half-centuries each by George Bailey & Tim Paine is the most number of half-centuries struck by a Hobart Hurricanes player.

572 runs scored by D'Arcy Short in the 2017-18 edition of the BBL is the most runs registered by a Hobart Hurricanes player in a single edition of the tournament.

Bowling performance

43 wickets taken by Cameron Boyce is the most wickets taken by a Hobart Hurricanes player.

5/14 by Daniel Christian against Adelaide Strikers in January 2017 is the best individual bowling performance by a Hobart Hurricanes player. Till date this also remains the only 5-wicket haul by a Hobart Hurricanes player.

16 wickets taken by Jofra Archer in 2017-18 is the most number of wickets taken by a Hobart Hurricanes player in a single edition of the BBL.

Wicketkeeping performance

37 dismissals (Ct - 28, St - 9) by Tim Paine is the most number of dismissals by a Hobart Hurricanes wicket-keeper.

3 dismissals by Tim Paine against Melbourne Renegades in January 2014 and also against Brisbane Heat in January 2014 is the most number of dismissals by a Hobart Hurricanes wicket-keeper in an innings.

9 dismissals by Tim Paine is the most number of dismissals by a Hobart Hurricanes wicket-keeper in a single edition of the BBL. He has achieved this twice, first in 2013-14 (Ct - 6, St - 3) and then in 2015-16 (Ct - 8, St - 1).

Fielding performance

24 catches taken by George Bailey is the most number of catches taken by a Hobart Hurricanes player.

4 catches taken by Daniel Christian against Brisbane Heat in December 2015 is the most number of catches taken in an innings by a Hobart Hurricanes player.

8 catches taken by George Bailey in 2017-18 is the most number of catches taken by a Hobart Hurricanes player in a single edition of the BBL.

