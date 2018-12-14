BBL team stats: Melbourne Stars

Melbourne Stars are probably the best team to have never won the BBL trophy

If one talks about the best team it never to have won the Big Bash League Trophy, it definitely has to be Melbourne Stars. Their consistency in the BBL has been unparalleled by most of the teams in the competition. Of the seven editions played till date, Melbourne Stars have managed to reach the semi-finals five times and the finals one time.

In the 2015-16 edition, they managed to reach the finals for the first time but could not get their hands on the trophy as they were defeated in a closely fought match by Sydney Thunder. The only blemish in their otherwise great record is the last place finish in the 2017-18 edition.

Something that they will be looking forward set right in the upcoming 2018-19 edition of the tournament.

Past Performance

2011-12: Semi-Finalist

2012-13: Semi-Finalist

2013-14: Semi-Finalist

2014-15: Semi-Finalist

2015-16: Runners-up. Were defeated by Sydney Thunder in the Final.

2016-17: Semi-Finalist

2017-18: Eighth (League Stage)

Batting performance

208/7 by Melbourne Stars against Melbourne Renegades in December 2013 is their highest innings total.

126 all out against Perth Scorchers is their lowest innings total.

1479 runs scored by Luke Wright is the most number of runs scored by a Melbourne Stars player.

117 by Luke Wright against Hobart Hurricanes in January 2012 is the highest individual score by a Melbourne Stars player.

3 centuries have been hit by Melbourne Stars players. Two of them have been hit by Luke Wright (117 & 109*) and one by Peter Handscomb (103*).

10 half-centuries by Kevin Pietersen is the most number of half-centuries hit by a Melbourne Stars player.

342 runs scored by Brad Hodge in the 2012-13 edition of the BBL is the most runs scored by a Melbourne Stars player in a single edition of the tournament.

Bowling performance

50 wickets taken by John Hastings is the most wickets taken by a Melbourne Stars player.

6/7 by Lasith Malinga against Perth Scorchers in December 2012 is the best individual bowling performance by a Melbourne Stars player. It till date also remains the only 5 wicket haul by a Melbourne Stars player.

16 wickets taken by John Hastings in 2014-15 is the most number of wickets taken by a Melbourne Stars player in a single edition of the BBL.

Wicketkeeping performance

22 dismissals (Ct - 16, St - 6) by Peter Handscomb is the most number of dismissals by a Melbourne Stars wicket-keeper.

3 dismissals by Tom Triffitt against Melbourne Renegades in January 2015 & by Peter Handscomb against Adelaide Strikers in December 2015 is the most number of dismissals by a Melbourne Stars wicket-keeper in an innings.

13 dismissals (Ct - 10, St - 3) by Peter Handscomb in 2015-16 is the most number of dismissals by a Melbourne Stars wicket-keeper in a single edition of the BBL.

Fielding performance

26 catches taken by Glenn Maxwell is the most number of catches taken by a Melbourne Stars player.

4 catches taken by Glenn Maxwell against Melbourne Renegades in January 2018 is the most number of catches taken in an innings by a Melbourne Stars player.

7 catches taken by Glenn Maxwell in 2017-18 is the most number of catches taken by a Melbourne Stars player in a single edition of the BBL.

