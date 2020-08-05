BC Cricket Championship: 3 batsmen to watch out for

On the 7th of August, cricket returns to Canada with the blockbuster BC Cricket Championship 2020 tournament.

The Meadowbrook Park in Ottawa, Canada will play host to the highly anticipated tournament that will see 5 teams - Surrey Shines, BC Champions, Kings XI Kelowna, Vancouver Vibes and Victoria Waves - battle it out against each other for 25,000 Canadian Dollars.

BC Cricket Championship batsmen to watch out for

The 5 teams that will battle it out in the BC Cricket Championship

The inaugural edition of the BC Cricket Championship will go on for 7 days, with two group stage games occurring on each day, before the all-important semi-finals on August 12th and the grand final on August 13th.

Each team will face each other once in the group stage, with the top two teams advancing to the knockout stages.

In this article, we take a look at 3 batsmen to watch out for in the BC Cricket Championship.

#3 Kuljot Randhawa (Vancouver Vibes)

Mark your 📆 people! Big names, bigger events and the biggest stage is set for the first-ever BC Cricket Championship! Are you ready? 😍#BCCricketChampionship #Cricket #Canada pic.twitter.com/fjlxFER4hG — BC Cricket Championship (@bccchampionship) July 31, 2020

Vancouver Vibes wicket-keeper batsman Kuljot Randhawa comes into this tournament on the back of extremely consistent performances. In 20 games, he has scored 463 runs at an average of 24.36.

Randhawa has also managed a respectable strike rate of 107, with 4 scores of over 25. Of these 4 innings, three have been converted to 50+ scores, with a high score of 73.

Randhawa has hit as many as 46 fours, and has sent the ball over the fence 12 times as well. The gloveman is a key component of the Vancouver Vibes side, alongside batsman Gurvinder Singh, who also makes this list.

#2 Gurvinder Singh (Vancouver Vibes)

We can't contain our excitement! Get ready for the BC Cricket Championship!



Starting 7th August! 😁 Catch all the action live on One Sports! 📺#BCCricketChampionship #Cricket #Canada pic.twitter.com/oIKgI1l3bJ — BC Cricket Championship (@bccchampionship) August 5, 2020

Batsman Gurvinder Singh has also been extremely consistent, and is the second Vancouver Vibes player to make this list of batsmen to watch out for in the BC Cricket Championship. He is the team's leading run-scorer so far with 498 runs in 24 matches, at a respectable average of 22.64.

Gurvinder has 3 fifties at a strike rate of 100, and he has lent some solidity to the Vibes batting order. The batter has recorded a highest personal score of 68, and even has one not out to his name.

Gurvinder has managed to send the ball to the boundary 47 times, with another 13 hits over the fence. He will be vital to the Vancouver Vibes' hopes in the BC Cricket Championship tournament.

#1 Dabeer Ahmed (Kings XI Kelowna)

Kings XI Kelowna player Dabeer Ahmed is the first entrant on the list of batsmen to watch out for in the BC Cricket Championship tournament.

The wicket-keeper has scored 398 runs in 20 innings, with as many as 5 not outs to his name. He has scored these runs off 340 balls, amounting to a strike rate of 117.06.

Ahmed averages 26.53, with one fifty - his high score of 77 - to his name. He has recorded 15 fours to go with 6 hits over the boundary, and will crucial to the fortunes of Kings XI Kelowna in the blockbuster tournament that is the BC Cricket Championship.