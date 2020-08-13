BC Cricket Championship Final: BC Champions vs Surrey Shines preview, probable XIs and live streaming details

The BC Champions and the Surrey Shines will face off in the grand finale of the BC Cricket Championship at Meadowbrook Park in Ottawa, Canada.

The Champions were up against the tournament favourites, the Vancouver Vibes, in the first semi-final. They comfortably chased down the Vibes' total of 153 with 7 wickets and just under 3 overs to spare.

The Shines, on the other hand, came into this tournament as the underdogs, but find themselves in a great position to win it all. They also pulled off a successful chase in the final, beating the Victoria Waves by 6 wickets with two overs to spare.

With 25,000 Canadian Dollars on the line, we are in for a treat on the final day of the BC Cricket Championship.

BC Champions vs Surrey Shines Match Details

Fixture: BC Champions vs Surrey Shines, Match 13 - Final

Date and Time: August 13, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Meadowbrook Park, Ottawa, Canada

Squads:

BC Champions

Amit Rana, Amandeep Singh, Ajay Sohal, Harjinder Singh, Parag Sood, Paramjot Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Zeeshan Wala, Udaybir Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Kay Bakshi, Vinod Kumar, Upman Sandhu, Muhammad Kamal, Lovepreet Singh

Surrey Shines

Dilbag Singh, Barinder Singh, Joban Singh, Yadwinder Singh Brar, Balqiaz Khan, Harmanpreet Singh, Harminder Mangra, Azadwinder Singh, Harminder Singh, Umaz Azam, Tanuj Kumar, Gurjeet Aulakh, Sandeep Gupta, Sukhpreet Singh, Manpreet Khaira

Predicted Playing XIs:

BC Champions

Parag Sood, Kay Bakshi, Vinod Kumar, Ajay Sohal, Amandeep Singh, Harjinder Singh, Upman Sandhu, Amit Rana, Lovepreet Singh, Paramjot Singh, Muhammad Kamal

Surrey Shines

Dilbag Singh, Barinder Singh, Joban Singh, Yadwinder Singh Brar, Balqiaz Khan, Harmanpreet Singh, Harminder Mangra, Harminder Singh, Manpreet Khaira, Gurjeet Aulakh, Sandeep Gupta

Pitch Report:

Both semi-finals were high scoring contests, with a couple of wonderfully orchestrated chases stealing the limelight. However, with this being a knockout game and the pitch behaving well, both teams would be looking to bat first upon winning the toss.

Where to Watch BC Champions vs Surrey Shines

BC Cricket Championship Channel Partners:

Canada: Willow TV

UK: Free Sports

India: One Sports

BC Cricket Championship Streaming Partner:

Tiger Sports