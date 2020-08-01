Cricket will make a glorious comeback to Canada with the inception of the BC Cricket Championship, which is all set to commence on August 7 at the Meadowbrook Park, Canada.

The seven-day cricket festival will see five teams go head-to-head to establish themselves as the inaugural champions of the tournament. The winning team would also end up pocketing a sizable prize money of 25,000 Canadian dollars.

The five teams will look to give their best and stamp their authority in the tournament early on.

The five teams participating in the first edition of the BC Cricket Championship are BC Champions, Surrey Shines, Victoria Waves, Vancouver Vibes and Kings 11 Kelowna.

The tournament will follow a single round-robin format, wherein each team will contest against all the other teams in the league. The top four teams from the league stage will qualify for the semi-finals.

Avid cricket fans all around the world will be able to watch some of Canada's stalwarts like Ravindrapal Singh, Sana Kaleem, Bhupindar Singh, Harmandeep Singh and Newab Cheema face off against each other.

Mark your 📆 people! Big names, bigger events and the biggest stage is set for the first-ever BC Cricket Championship! Are you ready? 😍#BCCricketChampionship #Cricket #Canada pic.twitter.com/fjlxFER4hG — BC Cricket Championship (@bccchampionship) July 31, 2020

On that note, here are all the details you need to know about this tournament:

BC Cricket Championship Schedule:

(All times in IST)

August 7:

Match 1: Vancouver Vibes v Victoria Waves, 9:30 pm.

Match 2: Kings 11 Kelowna v Surrey Shines, 1:30 am.

August 8:

Match 3: BC Champions v Vancouver Vibes, 9:30 pm.

Match 4: Kings 11 Kelowna v Victoria Waves, 1:30 am.

August 9:

Match 5: Victoria Waves v Surrey Shines, 9:30 pm.

Match 6: BC Champions v Kings 11 Kelowna, 1:30 am.

August 10:

Match 7: Vancouver Vibes v Surrey Shines, 9:30 pm.

Match 8: BC Champions v Victoria Waves, 1:30 am.

August 11:

Match 9: Vancouver Vibes v Kings 11 Kelowna, 9:30 pm.

Match 10: Surrey Shines v BC Champions, 1:30 am.

August 12:

Semi-Final 1: TBC vs TBC, 9:30 pm.

Semi-Final 2: TBC vs TBC, 1:30am.

August 13:

Final: TBC vs TBC, 9:30 pm.

Telecast and Live Streaming Details:

The BC Cricket Championship will be telecast live on One Sports in India and on Willow TV in Canada.