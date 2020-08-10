BC Cricket Championship Match 3: BC Champions vs Vancouver Vibes preview, probable XIs and live streaming details

Match 3 of the BC Cricket Championship features the BC Champions taking on the Vancouver Vibes at Meadowbrook Park in Ottawa, Canada.

This will be the first game of the tournament for the BC Champions, whereas the Vancouver Vibes have already played a game against the Victoria Waves. Unfortunately for the Vibes, they lost the game by 24 runs and desperately need a win to kick-start their campaign.

The BC Champions, on the other hand, will seek an early 2 points to take some pressure off them in the later stages of the tournament. All in all, an exciting encounter is on the cards in the BC Cricket Championship.

BC Champions vs Vancouver Vibes Match Details

Fixture: BC Champions vs Vancouver Vibes, Match 3

Date and Time: August 8, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Meadowbrook Park, Ottawa, Canada

Squads:

Advertisement

BC Champions

Amit Rana, Amandeep Singh, Ajay Sohal, Harjinder Singh, Parag Sood, Paramjot Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Zeeshan Wala, Udaybir Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Kay Bakshi, Vinod Kumar, Upman Sandhu, Muhammad Kamal, Lovepreet Singh

Vancouver Vibes

Gurvinder Singh, Harman Singh, Gurtej Singh, Sukhndeep Sandhu, Kuljot Randhawa, Mandeep Singh, Davinder Singh, Manpreet Singh, Ravjot Singh Mann, Satvir Singh, Prabhjot Singh, Baltej Singh, S Anwar, Pargat Singh, Faisal Rana, Rajveer Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Sunny Singh

Predicted Playing XIs:

BC Champions

Parag Sood, Kay Bakshi, Vinod Kumar, Ajay Sohal, Amandeep Singh, Harjinder Singh, Upman Sandhu, Amit Rana, Lovepreet Singh, Paramjot Singh, Muhammad Kamal

Vancouver Vibes

Faisal Rana, Rajveer Singh, Pargat Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Sukhndeep Singh, Gurkirat Singh, S Anwar, Manpreet Singh, Sunny Singh, Pargat Singh, Davinder Singh

Pitch Report:

The two games at the Meadowbrook Park have seen completely contrasting scores so far. While the first match saw both teams crossing the 200-run mark, the Kings XI Kelowna were bowled out for 54 in the second.

Despite the poor performance by Kings XI, the pitch is expected to be a good one to bat on, with 160 being a par score.

Where to Watch BC Champions vs Vancouver Vibes

BC Cricket Championship Channel Partners:

Canada: Willow TV

UK: Free Sports

India: One Sports

BC Cricket Championship Streaming Partner:

Tiger Sports