BC Cricket Championship Match 6: BC Champions vs Kings XI Kelowna preview, probable XIs and live streaming details

Match 6 of the BC Cricket Championship features a clash between the BC Champions and the Kings XI Kelowna.

Both teams have had poor starts to their respective campaigns. While the BC Champions fell to a 3-wicket loss in a thriller against the Vancouver Vibes, the Kings XI Kelowna have been abysmal in the tournament so far. They lost by 9 wickets to the Surrey Shines and by 86 runs to the Victoria Waves, and are rooted to the bottom of the table.

The BC Champions are the clear favourites heading into this game, but the Kings XI can't be counted out with almost nothing to lose and their backs up against the wall.

BC Champions vs Kings XI Kelowna Match Details

Fixture: BC Champions vs Kings XI Kelowna, Match 6

Date and Time: August 10, 1:30 AM IST

Venue: Meadowbrook Park, Ottawa, Canada

Squads:

BC Champions

Amit Rana, Amandeep Singh, Ajay Sohal, Harjinder Singh, Parag Sood, Paramjot Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Zeeshan Wala, Udaybir Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Kay Bakshi, Vinod Kumar, Upman Sandhu, Muhammad Kamal, Lovepreet Singh

Kings XI Kelowna

Ambrish Kalia, Parminder Dosanjh, Dabeer Ahmed, Manoj Buttar, Vikramjeet Singh, Mohammed Irfan, Gurmandeep Singh, Karambir Deol, Mandeep Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Sana Kaleem, Pranbhkot Singh, Kesavan Juvarajan, Rajesh Singh, Ammar Khalid, Sandeep Jyoti

Predicted Playing XIs:

BC Champions

Parag Sood, Kay Bakshi, Vinod Kumar, Ajay Sohal, Amandeep Singh, Harjinder Singh, Upman Sandhu, Amit Rana, Lovepreet Singh, Paramjot Singh, Muhammad Kamal

Kings XI Kelowna

Ambrish Kalia, Jaspreet Singh, Pranbhkot Singh, Kesavan Juvarajan, Rajesh Singh, Ammar Khalid, Sandeep Jyoti, Irfan Mohammed, Karambir Deol, Vikramjeet Singh, Parmindar Dosanjh

Pitch Report:

Although totals of over 200 have been put up, the pitch has proven to be helpful for both batsmen and bowlers. With the Kings XI Kelowna's struggles while chasing, they would do well to put some runs on the board and get some confidence.

The team that bats first is expected to put up around 150, which can be a fighting total on this wicket.

Where to Watch BC Champions vs Kings XI Kelowna

BC Cricket Championship Channel Partners:

Canada: Willow TV

UK: Free Sports

India: One Sports

BC Cricket Championship Streaming Partner:

Tiger Sports