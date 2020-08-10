BC Cricket Championship Match 7: Vancouver Vibes vs Surrey Shines preview, probable XIs and live streaming details

Match 7 of the BC Cricket Championship features the Vancouver Vibes taking on the Surrey Shines.

The Surrey Shines have punched above their weight so far in the tournament and are at the top of the table with 2 wins in 2 games. They have a massive net run rate of 2.945 and are in a great position to make the semi-finals.

The Vancouver Vibes, on the other hand, have had mixed fortunes. With 1 win and 1 loss in 2 games, they are 4th in the points table at a net run rate of -0.416. They need to win this game in order to salvage their hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Although the teams don't look evenly matched on paper, we should see a tightly-contested game at the Meadowbrook Park.

Vancouver Vibes vs Surrey Shines Match Details

Fixture: Vancouver Vibes vs Surrey Shines, Match 7

Date and Time: August 10, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Meadowbrook Park, Ottawa, Canada

Squads:

Vancouver Vibes

Gurvinder Singh, Harman Singh, Gurtej Singh, Sukhndeep Sandhu, Kuljot Randhawa, Mandeep Singh, Davinder Singh, Manpreet Singh, Ravjot Singh Mann, Satvir Singh, Prabhjot Singh, Baltej Singh, S Anwar, Pargat Singh, Faisal Rana, Rajveer Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Sunny Singh

Surrey Shines

Dilbag Singh, Barinder Singh, Joban Singh, Yadwinder Singh Brar, Balqiaz Khan, Harmanpreet Singh, Harminder Mangra, Azadwinder Singh, Harminder Singh, Umaz Azam, Tanuj Kumar, Gurjeet Aulakh, Sandeep Gupta, Sukhpreet Singh, Manpreet Khaira

Predicted Playing XIs:

Vancouver Vibes

Faisal Rana, Rajveer Singh, Pargat Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Sukhndeep Singh, Gurkirat Singh, S Anwar, Manpreet Singh, Sunny Singh, Pargat Singh, Davinder Singh

Surrey Shines

Dilbag Singh, Barinder Singh, Joban Singh, Yadwinder Singh Brar, Balqiaz Khan, Harmanpreet Singh, Harminder Mangra, Harminder Singh, Manpreet Khaira, Gurjeet Aulakh, Sandeep Gupta

Pitch Report:

With this being the first game of the day, the pitch is expected to play true. Given the importance of this game for the Vancouver Vibes, they will be keen on posting a total to put the Surrey Shines under pressure in the chase.

A total of 140-150 should be enough for the Vibes to defend.

Where to Watch Vancouver Vibes vs Surrey Shines

BC Cricket Championship Channel Partners:

Canada: Willow TV

UK: Free Sports

India: One Sports

BC Cricket Championship Streaming Partner:

Tiger Sports