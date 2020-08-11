BC Cricket Championship Match 9: Vancouver Vibes vs Kings XI Kelowna preview, probable XIs and live streaming details

The first game on the last day of group-stage action in the BC Cricket Championship features a clash between the Vancouver Vibes and the Kings XI Kelowna.

While the Vibes are second on the points table with 2 wins and a loss in 3 games, the Kings XI are languishing at the bottom of the table without a win thus far and are out of the reckoning for a spot in the semi-finals.

The Vibes will be keen on winning this game by a big margin to boost their net run rate, as they are currently tied on points with table-toppers BC Champions. The Kings XI, on the other hand, will be looking to salvage some pride in this fixture.

Vancouver Vibes vs Kings XI Kelowna Match Details

Fixture: Vancouver Vibes vs Kings XI Kelowna, Match 9

Date and Time: August 11, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Meadowbrook Park, Ottawa, Canada

Squads:

Vancouver Vibes

Gurvinder Singh, Harman Singh, Gurtej Singh, Sukhndeep Sandhu, Kuljot Randhawa, Mandeep Singh, Davinder Singh, Manpreet Singh, Ravjot Singh Mann, Satvir Singh, Prabhjot Singh, Baltej Singh, S Anwar, Pargat Singh, Faisal Rana, Rajveer Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Sunny Singh

Kings XI Kelowna

Ambrish Kalia, Parminder Dosanjh, Dabeer Ahmed, Manoj Buttar, Vikramjeet Singh, Mohammed Irfan, Gurmandeep Singh, Karambir Deol, Mandeep Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Sana Kaleem, Pranbhkot Singh, Kesavan Juvarajan, Rajesh Singh, Ammar Khalid, Sandeep Jyoti

Predicted Playing XIs:

Vancouver Vibes

Faisal Rana, Rajveer Singh, Pargat Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Sukhndeep Singh, Gurkirat Singh, S Anwar, Manpreet Singh, Sunny Singh, Pargat Singh, Davinder Singh

Kings XI Kelowna

Ambrish Kalia, Jaspreet Singh, Pranbhkot Singh, Kesavan Juvarajan, Rajesh Singh, Ammar Khalid, Sandeep Jyoti, Irfan Mohammed, Karambir Deol, Vikramjeet Singh, Parmindar Dosanjh

Pitch Report:

The wicket at the Meadowbrook Park has had something in it for the batsmen and the bowlers, and should play true considering that this is the first game of the day. The Vibes have racked up two totals of over 180 and should fancy their chances of doing the same in this game.

The winner of the toss in this game is expected to bat first.

Where to Watch Vancouver Vibes vs Kings XI Kelowna

BC Cricket Championship Channel Partners:

Canada: Willow TV

UK: Free Sports

India: One Sports

BC Cricket Championship Streaming Partner:

Tiger Sports