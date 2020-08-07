BC Cricket Championship: SWOT Analysis of all 5 teams

The group stage of the BC Cricket Championship kicks off today at the Meadowbrook Park in Ottawa, Canada. 5 teams - Vancouver Vibes, Victoria Waves, BC Champions, Surrey Shines and Kings XI Kelowna - are all set to battle it out for a prize of 25,000 Canadian Dollars.

Each day will feature two group stage matches, with each team matched up once against all the others. The top two teams after the completion of the round-robin phase will qualify for the semi-finals, with the winner of the tournament set to be crowned on August 13.

Ahead of the high-stakes group stage matches, we conduct a SWOT analysis of all 5 teams in the competition.

#1 Kings XI Kelowna

The Kings XI Kelowna come into this tournament with a well-balanced lineup. The likes of Prabhjot Singh and Jaspreet Singh are the front-line batsmen, but where the strengths of the team lie are in the all-rounders department.

In Ambrish Kalia, Parmindar Dosanjh, Vikramjeet Singh, and Gurmandeep Singh, Kings XI Kelowna have a wealth of versatile all-rounders at their disposal. Wicket-keeper Manjot Buttar's inexperience is a talking point though, with the gloveman having played only 2 games for the team so far.

In the bowling department, however, Irfan Mohammad is the only player with a reasonable record so far, with 19 wickets. The other bowlers such as Kaleem Sana and Karambir Deol don't have impressive numbers next to their names, and their inexperience relative to the other teams in the competition could go against them.

Batsmen to watch out for: Dabeer Ahmed, Prabhjot Singh

Bowlers to watch out for: Irfan Mohammad

All-rounders to watch out for: Ambrish Kalia, Parmindar Dosanjh

Full squad:

Ambrish Kalia, Parminder Dosanjh, Dabeer Ahmed, Manoj Buttar, Vikramjeet Singh, Mohammed Irfan, Gurmandeep Singh, Karambir Deol, Mandeep Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Sana Kaleem, Pranbhkot Singh

#2 Vancouver Vibes

Sit back, relax and get comfortable! 😁



The Vancouver Vibes are another team in the BC Cricket Championship with quality all-rounders. The likes of Kuljot Randhawa (411 runs and 12 wickets) and Gurvinder Singh (498 runs and 26 wickets) have excellent records with both bat and ball.

In Harmandeep Singh and Manpreet Singh, the Vibes have able backups in the department as well. Although the pure batsmen in the team - Baltej Singh and Ravjot Singh Mann - don't have dazzling records, Sukhndeep Sandhu's 463 runs along with 3 fifties do lend some solidity to the batting lineup.

Wicket-keeper Davinder Singh has a 90-run innings as his high score, lending some extra balance to the team. In the bowling department, spinners Prabhjot Singh and Gurtej Singh have taken a combined total of 37 wickets, and could be a handful if the wicket offers turn.

Satvir Singh is the only recognised pacer in the team and has taken only 9 wickets, so this could prove to be a shortcoming of the Vancouver Vibes if the conditions in Ottawa favour the fast bowlers.

Batsmen to watch out for: Sukhndeep Sandhu

Bowlers to watch out for: Prabhjot Singh, Gurtej Singh

All-rounders to watch out for: Kuljot Randhawa, Gurvinder Singh

Full squad:

Gurvinder Singh, Harman Singh, Gurtej Singh, Sukhneep Sandhu, Kuljot Randhawa, Mandeep Singh, Davinder Singh, Manpreet Singh, Ravjot Singh Mann, Satvir Singh, Prabhjot Singh, Baltej Singh