BCB approach Abdur Razzak for selector's role

Along with Abdur Razzak, Minhajul Abedin and Habibul Bashar have also been approached for the selector's role.

Razzak represented Bangladesh in 200 international matches, claiming 278 wickets and scoring 1072 runs.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has approached former player Abdur Razzak to become the third member of the national selection panel. According to reports, Minhajul Abedin and Habibul Bashar have also been approached along with Razzak to fill in the vacant slot left by former selector Faruk Ahmed.

As per the reports of Cricbuzz, BCB has offered the role to Razzak but the later is taking his time to respond. BCB cricket operations chairman Akram Khan stated it's still unsure whether he wants to continue his playing career as he was engaged in the Dhaka Premier League.

"I have asked Habibul Bashar [selector] to know his [Razzak] mind regarding our proposal [of being part of the selection panel]. Razzak is taking time as he is playing in the DPL. We are not sure whether he wants to prolong his career or not.''

Speaking to the local media, cricfrenzy.com, Razzak confirmed that BCB had contacted him for the role of the selector. Since his engagements with DPL, he wasn't able to respond but stated that since cricket has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak throughout the world, he has time to ponder over it now.

"Yes they have contacted me but I wanted some time to decide. I have told them that I will let them know after the Dhaka Premier League matches. Now as the league is postponed, I can think about this now."

For Razzak, it's a big decision as taking up the role of the selector will mean that he will have to call it quits on his playing career. Therefore, the left-arm spinner wanted to give time for a decision as crucial as this.

''I have to leave cricket for this new job and it is not an easy decision for me because I am living on cricket for a long time. I have to take time to decide so that later I don't have any regret whatsoever.''

