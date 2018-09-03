BCB approves the punishment of Sabbir Rahman

Saif Hasnat

Sabbir Rahman in action in the 2017 Champions Trophy

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has approved the punishment of banning Sabbir Rahman from international cricket for six months that was recommended by the disciplinary committee of the board couple of days ago. Meaning, the batsman will remain out of the international action till March 3, 2019.

This punishment comes as a big blow for the batsman, who was struggling to cement his place in the team. This could result in Sabbir to see himself out of the World Cup berth as the biggest cricketing show will take place in England in June 2019.

Sabbir Rahman was accused of abusing a fan on social media for trolling him for his poor performance during Bangladesh’s tour of West Indies. But, his punishment not the result of this allegation. He got punished considering his previous off-field wrongdoings.

‘The BCB president Nazmul Hassan ordered us to take stern way to punish players if they found violating any law that is imposed on them by the board. Because people love the activities of cricketers and they follow them,’ said Ismail Hayder after a hearing regarding issues related to Sabbir.

The disciplinary committee of BCB recommended to ban Sabbir from international cricket for his non-stop wrongdoings, that was believed to be a formality.

Sabbir got this punishment before ending another one that he got for assaulting a fan physically last December during a domestic first-class match. BCB banned Sabbir in domestic cricket for that and fined him 20 lac BDT as well. But, Sabbir seems reluctant to rectify his behaviour.

Sabbir was really poor on the middle during Bangladesh’s tour of West Indies. He scored only 27 runs in three ODIs before being axed from T20Is against the same opponent. The batsman started off his international journey back in 2014, but, failed to prove himself as a match-winning prospect.

The BCB is highly upset for serial-violation of law by its contracted players. President Nazmul has already indicated to appoint a psychologist to teach players what should be their lifestyle and he also indicated to compose a new set of rules for players, what they must follow while touring abroad.

‘We are planning to bring up some new complete rules for the players that will include what they can do and what they don't. We think that will help both the parties to take a decision and go forward,' the BCB president said during a media interview last week.