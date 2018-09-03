Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

BCB approves the punishment of Sabbir Rahman

Saif Hasnat
CONTRIBUTOR
News
372   //    03 Sep 2018, 23:15 IST

England v Bangladesh - ICC Champions Trophy
Sabbir Rahman in action in the 2017 Champions Trophy

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has approved the punishment of banning Sabbir Rahman from international cricket for six months that was recommended by the disciplinary committee of the board couple of days ago. Meaning, the batsman will remain out of the international action till March 3, 2019.

This punishment comes as a big blow for the batsman, who was struggling to cement his place in the team. This could result in Sabbir to see himself out of the World Cup berth as the biggest cricketing show will take place in England in June 2019.

Sabbir Rahman was accused of abusing a fan on social media for trolling him for his poor performance during Bangladesh’s tour of West Indies. But, his punishment not the result of this allegation. He got punished considering his previous off-field wrongdoings.

‘The BCB president Nazmul Hassan ordered us to take stern way to punish players if they found violating any law that is imposed on them by the board. Because people love the activities of cricketers and they follow them,’ said Ismail Hayder after a hearing regarding issues related to Sabbir.

The disciplinary committee of BCB recommended to ban Sabbir from international cricket for his non-stop wrongdoings, that was believed to be a formality.

Sabbir got this punishment before ending another one that he got for assaulting a fan physically last December during a domestic first-class match. BCB banned Sabbir in domestic cricket for that and fined him 20 lac BDT as well. But, Sabbir seems reluctant to rectify his behaviour.

Sabbir was really poor on the middle during Bangladesh’s tour of West Indies. He scored only 27 runs in three ODIs before being axed from T20Is against the same opponent. The batsman started off his international journey back in 2014, but, failed to prove himself as a match-winning prospect.

The BCB is highly upset for serial-violation of law by its contracted players. President Nazmul has already indicated to appoint a psychologist to teach players what should be their lifestyle and he also indicated to compose a new set of rules for players, what they must follow while touring abroad.

‘We are planning to bring up some new complete rules for the players that will include what they can do and what they don't. We think that will help both the parties to take a decision and go forward,' the BCB president said during a media interview last week.

Topics you might be interested in:
Bangladesh Cricket Sabbir Rahman
Saif Hasnat
CONTRIBUTOR
Covering cricket in Bangladesh since 2013. Apart from being a Cricket Reporter he writes lyrics and story.
Sabbir Rahman in trouble after abusing fan on social media
RELATED STORY
How Bangladesh can be a strong contender for Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Most runs in a calendar year in T20Is
RELATED STORY
Mustafizur Rahman barred from playing overseas T20...
RELATED STORY
Senior Bangladesh players do not want to play Tests,...
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh Asia Cup 2018 squad announced
RELATED STORY
The Carribean Quest: West Indies vs Bangladesh Team Analysis
RELATED STORY
5 ways how Bangladesh cricket can go to the next level
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI: Preview and Probable XI
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I: Match preview,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
| 09:30 AM
WAR 184/6 (68.0 ov)
DUR
Day 1 | Stumps: Durham elected to bowl.
WAR VS DUR live score
| 09:30 AM
GLO 208/7 (96.0 ov)
MSX
Day 1 | Stumps: Middlesex elected to bowl.
GLO VS MSX live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us