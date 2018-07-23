Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Duleep Trophy 2018 squads announced

Aadya Sharma
News
1.33K   //    23 Jul 2018, 16:17 IST

Parthiv Patel will captain one of the sides

The BCCI announced the squads for the upcoming Duleep Trophy 2018, scheduled to take place in Dindigul starting August 17.

The tournament, originally slated to be held in Chennai, was moved to Natham in Dindigul after a proposed change from the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association to the BCCI.

The three-team tournament, divided into 'Red', 'Green' and 'Blue', will be played under lights with the pink ball.

The 'Blue' team will be captained by the 32-year-old Faiz Fazal, who captained Vidarbha to their maiden Ranji Trophy title last season.

The 'Red' team will be led by Abhinav Mukund, while the 'Green' team will be captained by veteran wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel, who missed the cut for the England tour despite the absence of the first-choice Wriddhiman Saha.

Here are the complete squads:

India Blue: Faiz Fazal (Captain), Abhishek Raman, Anmolpreet Singh, Ganesh Satish, N. Gangta, Dhruv Shorey, K.S. Bharat (WK), Akshay Wakhare, Saurav Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Basil Thampi, B Ayappa, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni

India Red: Abhinav Mukund (Captain), R.R. Sanjay, Ashutosh Singh, Baba Aparajith, Writtick Chatterjee, B. Sandeep, Abhishek Gupta (WK), S Nadeem, Mihir Hirwani, Parvez Rasool, R Gurbani, A Mithun, Ishan Porel, Y. Prithvi Raj 

India Green: Parthiv Patel (Captain & WK), Prashant Chopra, Priyank Panchal, Sudeep Chatterjee, Gurkeerat Mann, Baba Indrajit, V.P. Solanki, Jajal Saxena, Karn Sharma, Vikas Mishra, K. Vignesh, Ankit Rajpoot, Ashok Dinda, Atith Sheth 

More to follow...

