'BCCI had a big attitude issue in the past': IOA Chief bashes former members of the board

In Narinder Batra's view, the previous members of BCCI thought they were the big daddies of the sports world.

Narinder Batra felt that the old BCCI's fallout with some business houses indirectly benefitted other sports.

Narinder Batra revealed that the top officials of BCCI had a big attitude problem in the past

The President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Narinder Batra, has disclosed how the BCCI spoilt its relationship with the sponsors in the past. Batra, who is also the head of FIH, pointed out that even though other Indian sports generally do not receive good sponsorship money, many firms did not have good relations with BCCI, which is why they have gone on to support the other sports.

In a live chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda's Facebook page, Narinder Batra discussed the differences in financial support between cricket and other sports in India. He even highlighted how the current BCCI office-bearers differ from their predecessors.

All other sports bodies suffered because of what happened in BCCI: Narinder Batra

Narinder Batra said that the previous group of BCCI officials was very arrogant

Narinder Batra explained how Hockey India and the other sports bodies received sponsorship and said:

"The first preference of the Indian corporates is always cricket, but there have been many business houses who have been humiliated, insulted, and ridiculed by BCCI because of their arrogance. So, they do not want to support BCCI anymore."

He mentioned that these companies wished to tie up with other sports bodies. Batra accepted that cricket had gained a significant share when it comes to sponsorship in sports, but the others found financial support from firms that had a fallout with BCCI.

"BCCI, in the past, had a big attitude issue, and they were just behaving like big daddies and insulting anyone. I think that actually has helped other sports bodies to get sponsors," he continued.

Ultimately, Narinder Batra felt that there needs to be transparency between the sponsors and sports bodies. The business houses backing the organizations should receive a proper report of how their money is being used. When asked if BCCI is a better-managed body than other sports, he answered:

Advertisement

"I have no take on it. Because of the happenings in BCCI, all other bodies are suffering. Why did Lodha have to come in BCCI if it was functioning well. BCCI is responsible for the other bodies being smacked. When I say BCCI, it's the old BCCI, not the new one."

The IOA chief clarified that the new members of the Indian cricket governing body followed all the rules and protocols religiously.