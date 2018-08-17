BCCI calls off first two matches of Quadrangular Series due to bad weather

Sachin Arora FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 97 // 17 Aug 2018, 04:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Enter caption

The first two matches of the Quadrangular Series between the teams of India A, South Africa A, Australia A and India B which were scheduled to be played on August 17 at Krishna and Vijayawada have been called off due to an extremely bad climate prevailing in these areas.

The match officials decided to do so after consulting the curator S Sriram. They found the conditions to be unfit to conduct play on the scheduled dates, i.e., 17th August and 18th August (reserve day). So, the initial two matches between India A and Australia A; India B and South Africa A are cancelled.

The weather forecast of the upcoming matches after this is fine and are expected to be played as scheduled.

Schedule:

August 17, 2018

Match 1: India A v/s Australia A

Match 2: India B v/s South Africa B

August 19, 2018

Match 3: India A v/s India B

Match 4: Australia A v/s South Africa A

August 21, 2018

Match 5: India A v/s South Africa A

Match 6: India B v/s Australia A

August 23, 2018

Match 7: India A v/s Australia A

Match 8: India B v/s South Africa B

August 25, 2018

Match 9: India A v/s India B

Match 10: Australia A v/s South Africa A

August 27, 2018

Match 11: India A v/s South Africa A

Match 12: India B v/s Australia A

August 29, 2018

Final: TBC v/s TBC

Squads:

India A: Shreyas Iyer(c), Prithvi Shaw, Ravikumar Samarth, Suryakumar Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Sanju Samson, Mayank Markande, Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Mavi, K Khaleel Ahmed

India B: Manish Pandey(c), Mayank Agarwal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Gopal, Jayant Yadav, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Siddarth Kaul, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya, Navdeep Saini

Australia A: Travis Head(c), Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Matt Renshaw, Jhye Richardson, D Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Swepson, Chris Tremain, Jack Wildermuth

South Africa A: Khaya Zondo(c), Temba Bavuma, Farhaan Behardien, Gihahn Cloete, Theunis de Bruyn, Robert Frylinck, Beuran Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Pieter Malan, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Rudi Second, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Malusi Siboto