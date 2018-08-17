Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

BCCI calls off first two matches of Quadrangular Series due to bad weather

Sachin Arora
CONTRIBUTOR
News
97   //    17 Aug 2018, 04:46 IST

England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Two
Enter caption

The first two matches of the Quadrangular Series between the teams of India A, South Africa A, Australia A and India B which were scheduled to be played on August 17 at Krishna and Vijayawada have been called off due to an extremely bad climate prevailing in these areas.

The match officials decided to do so after consulting the curator S Sriram. They found the conditions to be unfit to conduct play on the scheduled dates, i.e., 17th August and 18th August (reserve day). So, the initial two matches between India A and Australia A; India B and South Africa A are cancelled.

The weather forecast of the upcoming matches after this is fine and are expected to be played as scheduled.

Schedule:

August 17, 2018

Match 1: India A v/s Australia A

Match 2: India B v/s South Africa B

August 19, 2018

Match 3: India A v/s India B

Match 4: Australia A v/s South Africa A

August 21, 2018

Match 5: India A v/s South Africa A

Match 6: India B v/s Australia A

August 23, 2018

Match 7: India A v/s Australia A

Match 8: India B v/s South Africa B

August 25, 2018

Match 9: India A v/s India B

Match 10: Australia A v/s South Africa A

August 27, 2018

Match 11: India A v/s South Africa A

Match 12: India B v/s Australia A

August 29, 2018

Final: TBC v/s TBC

Squads:

India A: Shreyas Iyer(c), Prithvi Shaw, Ravikumar Samarth, Suryakumar Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Sanju Samson, Mayank Markande, Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Mavi, K Khaleel Ahmed

India B: Manish Pandey(c), Mayank Agarwal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Gopal, Jayant Yadav, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Siddarth Kaul, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya, Navdeep Saini

Australia A: Travis Head(c), Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Matt Renshaw, Jhye Richardson, D Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Swepson, Chris Tremain, Jack Wildermuth

South Africa A: Khaya Zondo(c), Temba Bavuma, Farhaan Behardien, Gihahn Cloete, Theunis de Bruyn, Robert Frylinck, Beuran Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Pieter Malan, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Rudi Second, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Malusi Siboto


Topics you might be interested in:
India A cricket team BCCI Leisure Reading
Sachin Arora
CONTRIBUTOR
5 cricketers who can solve India's number 4 conundrum
RELATED STORY
India 'A' squad named for four-day games against South...
RELATED STORY
"Challenged Pant to bat according to situation," says Dravid
RELATED STORY
India A achieve memorable win against West Indies A 
RELATED STORY
Options India could consider for Jasprit Bumrah in Tests
RELATED STORY
5 uncapped India A players who can make their...
RELATED STORY
Rahul Dravid opens up about India A's tour to England
RELATED STORY
Vijay Shankar injured; ruled out of upcoming Quadrangular...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Day 1 of the second Test between India...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli's back problem, Mandhana leading her side to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
3rd Test | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 9
SLZ 212/2 (20.0 ov)
TTR 209/4 (18.2 ov)
LIVE
Trinbago Knight Riders need 4 runs to win from 1.4 overs
SLZ VS TTR live score
| Yesterday
KNT 231/5 (20.0 ov)
SOM 226/5 (20.0 ov)
Kent Spitfires win by 5 runs
KNT VS SOM live score
| Yesterday
NOR 162/8 (20.0 ov)
YRK 165/3 (15.3 ov)
Yorkshire Vikings win by 7 wickets
NOR VS YRK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us