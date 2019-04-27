×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

BCCI chief Khanna meets Kohli, skips CoA meeting

IANS
NEWS
News
21   //    27 Apr 2019, 19:33 IST
IANS Image
BCCI Acting President C.K. Khanna. (File Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Having missed the all-important meeting of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) in the national capital on Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in Indias (BCCI) acting President C.K. Khanna managed to take out time to meet India skipper Virat Kohli and wish him luck ahead of the upcoming World Cup in England and Wales starting May 30.

Kohli is currently in the city to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL game against Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Sunday.

Commenting on the meeting, Khanna said he wanted to wish the India captain luck ahead of the showpiece event. "Just wanted to take this opportunity to wish him (Kohli) and the team luck for the upcoming World Cup," he told IANS.

Surprisingly, Khanna had sent a mail in the morning, a copy of which is with IANS, wherein he told the CoA that he would not be able to attend the CoA meeting due to family issues. The mail from the acting chief landed at 10:14 a.m. while the meeting started at 10 a.m.

BCCI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rahul Johri had informed the three office-bearers of the meeting on April 21.

"Further to the discussion in the last CoA meeting on the CLT20 write-off issue, the Chairman of the CoA has once again requested the presence of the office bearers for the finalisation of the letter to the RBI. You are requested to kindly join the CoA meeting for the FEMA matter at 10 a.m. on the 27th of April," Johri wrote.

Speaking to IANS on Saturday, a BCCI functionary said that while treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry had informed the CoA well in advance that he wouldn't be able to make it to the meeting due to prior commitments, Khanna skipping it at the last moment citing family issues came as a surprise.

-IANS

bbh/arm

Advertisement
BCCI should donate Rs 5 crore for Pulwama martyrs' families: Khanna
RELATED STORY
Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul put forward unconditional apology, CoA chief insists not to end their careers 
RELATED STORY
CoA lift Pandya, Rahul suspensions with immediate effect
RELATED STORY
BCCI CoA to refer Hardik-Rahul issue to ombudsman on Thursday (IANS Exclusive)
RELATED STORY
CoA meet to discuss playing Pakistan in World Cup
RELATED STORY
Full IPL schedule likely on Monday: BCCI official
RELATED STORY
Star request, dew see BCCI prepone IPL playoff timings
RELATED STORY
No opening ceremony for IPL, Wriddhiman Saha eager to make a comeback and more - Cricket News Today, 22nd February 2019
RELATED STORY
SL create history in SA, Kohli on Indo-Pak World Cup clash and more - Cricket News Today, 23rd February 2019
RELATED STORY
2019 IPL venue decided, latest ICC Test rankings out and more - Cricket News Today, 7th January 2018 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 45
SRH 5/0 (0.1 ov)
RR
LIVE
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bowl.
SRH VS RR live score
Match 46 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 44 | Yesterday
MI 155/4 (20.0 ov)
CSK 109/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 46 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 47 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us