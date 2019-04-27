BCCI chief Khanna meets Kohli, skips CoA meeting

BCCI Acting President C.K. Khanna. (File Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Having missed the all-important meeting of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) in the national capital on Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in Indias (BCCI) acting President C.K. Khanna managed to take out time to meet India skipper Virat Kohli and wish him luck ahead of the upcoming World Cup in England and Wales starting May 30.

Kohli is currently in the city to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL game against Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Sunday.

Commenting on the meeting, Khanna said he wanted to wish the India captain luck ahead of the showpiece event. "Just wanted to take this opportunity to wish him (Kohli) and the team luck for the upcoming World Cup," he told IANS.

Surprisingly, Khanna had sent a mail in the morning, a copy of which is with IANS, wherein he told the CoA that he would not be able to attend the CoA meeting due to family issues. The mail from the acting chief landed at 10:14 a.m. while the meeting started at 10 a.m.

BCCI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rahul Johri had informed the three office-bearers of the meeting on April 21.

"Further to the discussion in the last CoA meeting on the CLT20 write-off issue, the Chairman of the CoA has once again requested the presence of the office bearers for the finalisation of the letter to the RBI. You are requested to kindly join the CoA meeting for the FEMA matter at 10 a.m. on the 27th of April," Johri wrote.

Speaking to IANS on Saturday, a BCCI functionary said that while treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry had informed the CoA well in advance that he wouldn't be able to make it to the meeting due to prior commitments, Khanna skipping it at the last moment citing family issues came as a surprise.

