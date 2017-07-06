BCCI Chief Rahul Johri will meet Virat Kohli and Co. to discuss about new coach

Rahul Johri visists team India in Jamaica in order to recieve their feedback with respect to the appointment of the new head coach.

Rahul Johri will meet team India to discuss the appointment of a new coach

What's the story?

Rahul Johari, the CEO of the Board of Control for Cricket in India is in Jamaica to meet Virat Kohli and his men. Johari wants to meet the Indian skipper and the team in order to get their feedback upon the selection of a new head coach for the Indian team.

According to the PTI, a BCCI official revealed, “Yes, Rahul has left for Jamaica with the permission of the Committee of Administrators (COA). He has been instructed with the task of getting feedback from the captain and the team. The team's feedback will then be passed to the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) to take all parameters into account.”

Johari was scheduled to arrive at Kingston on Wednesday evening. He will meet the Indian skipper and the entire team for their personal feedback on the entire process. BCCI made this move in order to avoid any complaints from the players about the newly appointed coach or the process of selection in the future.

In case you didn't know...

Team India's former head coach Anil Kumble resigned from his post last month. It appeared that the difference in the opinions between the Indian coach and the Indian captain regarding the team caused a rift in the relationship between the two which was beyond any repair. Hence, Kumble stepped down from the post and the Indian team headed to the West Indies post the former's Champions Trophy campaign.

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising of Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman is now looking for a suitable candidate to don the coach's hat for the Indian cricket team.

The heart of the matter

The BCCI is determined to appoint the new coach for the Indian team. However, they do not wish any of the complications to be repeated this time. Hence, the board wishes to receive the consent of all the team members before making any move.

Captain Kohli will be consulted for the appointment as a major part of the coach's role depends on the skipper. He will also voice the team's needs for the appointment of other support staff. The BCCI is also finding it difficult to hire a manager for the Indian Cricket team. Although many heads are in the favour of appointing a former experienced cricketer as the team manager, BCCI is still sceptical about the decision.

The BCCI believes that it is highly important that the person who is appointed as the manager for the team carries the skillset that will be needed to administer the team efficiently.

What's next?

Based on the feedback from Virat Kohli and his team, BCCI will make its decision. The concerns of the team will be communicated to the Board as well as CAC so that an informed decision about the appointment of the new head-coach is made.

Author's take

It is a brilliant move on the part of BCCI to let the administrator have a word with the captain and the team in person with regard to an issue that is so important. These feedbacks will allow the top brass to have a clear idea about the requirements of the team. It will enable the former to mark the kind of candidate they need for the job.

The team and the coach share a mutual relationship. It plays a crucial role in the overall performance of the team. After the ugly Kumble-Kohli fiasco which harnessed an immense amount of unnecessary attention, it is essential that the new appointee and the team can remain on the same page as the skipper despite the differences in their approach.

