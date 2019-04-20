×
BCCI ombudsman asks Ganguly to give written submission

IANS
NEWS
News
15   //    20 Apr 2019, 16:47 IST
IANS Image
Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly. (File Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Ombudsman D.K. Jain on Saturday met Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President and Delhi Capitals advisor Sourav Ganguly as well as the complainants here in a conflict of interest matter against the former India skipper. After a three and half hour long discussion, Jain asked all parties to give written submissions ahead of his verdict.

Speaking after the meeting, Jain said: "Matter is sub-judice. I have heard both the parties as well as the BCCI and will soon give my order. However, since hearing is over as per principles of natural justice, both parties can give their written submissions before the final order is pronounced."

The order in the Hardik Pandya-K.L. Rahul matter also came out earlier in the day as both the cricketers were fined Rs 20 lakh each.

Three cricket fans from West Bengal -- Bhaswati Shantua, Ranjit Seal and Abhijeet Mukherjee -- had questioned Ganguly's position as CAB chief while he is advisor of the Delhi Capitals.

All that Ganguly said before leaving was that the meeting went well. The DC play Kings XI Punjab at the Kotla at 8 p.m. and the DC advisor is expected to be in the dug-out like he has been for the team right through the season.

