BCCI planning to organize Ranji Trophy in two phases: Treasurer Dhumal

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) treasurer Arun Dhumal has stated that the board is exploring ways to try and hold the Ranji Trophy in two phases.

Indian cricket’s most prestigious domestic competition was scheduled to start on January 13. However, the tournament had to be postponed indefinitely due to the third wave of COVID-19.

As per reports, the IPL is set to get underway from March 27. As such, the chances of organizing the entire Ranji Trophy together are practically impossible.

The BCCI thus held a meeting to discuss possible alternatives. Speaking after the same, Dhumal told PTI:

"We are exploring the possibility of staging Ranji Trophy, cases were going up when it was postponed, now they seem to be coming down. The operations team is working on whether we can do the league stage next month and complete the rest of the tournament later (post IPL)."

The report added that BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah were also present at the meeting.

The board is apparently working out a way to organize the league phase for a month, from February to March and the second phase in June-July. Dhumal added:

"The operations team will work out the logistics and factor in the weather, venue availability as well as availability of players. We are very keen to organise the tournament and that is why we are exploring all possibilities to stage it without compromising players’ safety."

The June-July period is usually the monsoon season in many parts of the country, while it is summer in other places.

BCCI was forced to cancel Ranji Trophy for the first time in 87 years last season

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the BCCI was forced to cancel the Ranji Trophy last year for the first time since its inception in 1934-35.

Only two men's white ball tournaments were played - Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy - during the domestic season.

A few weeks back, the BCCI began clearing the pending dues of domestic players affected following cancelation of matches due to COVID-19.

The board has so far paid 50 per cent of match fees as compensation to affected first-class cricketers.

