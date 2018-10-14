×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

BCCI release Hanuma Vihari and Mohammed Siraj for Vijay Hazare Trophy

Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
2.34K   //    14 Oct 2018, 11:08 IST

Enter caption

With the quarter-final of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy getting underway earlier today, the BCCI have released Hanuma Vihari and Mohammed Siraj from the Indian Test team that is playing West Indies in the second Test in Hyderabad and have asked the pair to represent their respective teams in the quarter-finals.

Out of the four substitutes for the second Test which includes the likes of Mayank Agarwal and Mohammed Shami, only Siraj and Vihari's teams have made it to the quarters. To replace the duo in the squad, BCCI have called up limited-overs specialist Manish Pandey and Punjab batsman Shubman Gill to join the Indian squad in Hyderabad.

"Mohammed Siraj & Hanuma Vihari have been released from the Test squad to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Knockouts. Manish Pandey and Shubman Gill have been drafted into the side as substitutes," a BCCI statement read.

Vihari and Siraj will fly from Hyderabad to Bangalore where their quarter-final is scheduled to take place. Vihari will lead Andhra in the tie against Hyderabad that has Siraj in their ranks. In the first set of quarter-finals that is being played today, Mumbai are taking on Bihar at the Just Academy Cricket Ground in Bangalore while Delhi play Haryana at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the city.

On the second day, Maharashtra will play Jharkhand at the M Chinnaswamy stadium while Andhra and Hyderabad will play in a local derby of their own at the Just Cricket Academy Ground tomorrow (October 15). The winners of these matches will play in the semis on October 17 and 18 while the final will be played on October 20.

Some of India's limited-overs specialists are playing in the quarters for their respective state sides. Rohit Sharma is playing for Mumbai against Bihar while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is in the Haryana XI that is playing Delhi. Ambati Rayudu is expected to play for Hyderabad tomorrow. Former skipper MS Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan are notable absentees as they won't be playing for Jharkhand and Delhi in the quarters.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Shubman Gill Hanuma Vihari
Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
India vs West Indies, 2018: 2 unlucky players who should...
RELATED STORY
India Miss a Trick by Retaining the Same Squad for the...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies: 4 Indian new faces to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Indian Test squad to face West Indies announced
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 4 Indian youngsters who...
RELATED STORY
3 changes India must make for the second Test against...
RELATED STORY
3 Players who can cement their place in India's Test side
RELATED STORY
Will India's Test series against Windies will be helpful...
RELATED STORY
Can India get off to a strong start against WI?
RELATED STORY
4 Indian players for whom the Test series against West...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test
WIN 311/10
IND 367/10 (106.4 ov)
LIVE
Day 3 | Lunch: India lead Windies by 56 runs
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us