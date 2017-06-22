BCCI to receive $405 million from ICC as per revenue sharing model

It looks like the BCCI and ICC have finally come to a common consensus.

What’s the Story?

Amidst the drama that is unfolding in the Indian cricket team at the moment with regards to the Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble saga, an old issue regarding the revenue sharing model has seemed to come to the fore once again.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have finally decided to agree to increase the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s share (BCCI) to $405 million, according to reports from the Press Trust of India.

The @BCCI to receive USD 405 million from @ICC as per agreed revenue sharing model. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 22, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Much before the captain-coach spat, the BCCI were dealing with the proposed revenue sharing model from the ICC. The two cricketing bodies were at loggerheads for almost the entire duration of the Indian Premier League.

The ICC had decided to cut down BCCI’s revenue share by about $280 million. Earlier, the BCCI was receiving around $570 million because of the "Big Three" model which was prevalent which had to be scrapped since the revamped financial model is vital to the long-awaited changes in the game’s governance structure.

In the new model, England will be given USD 143 million, Zimbabwe Cricket USD 94 million and the remaining seven Full Members USD 132 million each.

The Details:

The issue had escalated to such a point that the BCCI that there were rumours of the BCCI pulling out of the ICC Champions Trophy. However, after a lot of pressure from a lot of people, they caved in and decided to send a full strength squad to the tournament.

The Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators had even sent out a lengthy email during the IPL urging the BCCI to come to a common consensus with the ICC. The Indian cricketing body held a Special General Meeting as well to further discuss the matter in May.

Shashank Manohar had also offered the BCCI an additional compensatory $100 million as well but the board rejected the offer.

Author’s Take

With all that is going on with regards to the captain-coach spat, it will be nice to have at least one of the issues resolved. However, it looks like ICC have decided to meet BCCI midway and offer them #405 million rather than the $570 million which they were expecting.

Another interesting thing to note is that if the BCCI had accepted the original share plus the compensatory $100 million, it would have been $390 million which is just $15 million less than what they will probably receive now.