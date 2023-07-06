BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Youth ODI Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Bangladesh U19 will be locking horns with South Africa U19 in the five-match ODI series. Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna will host the first three ODI games while the remaining two are scheduled at the Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi.

Both teams have met on nine occasions in the Youth One-Day International (ODI). Bangladesh U19 showcased their dominance by winning seven matches, while South Africa U19 managed to win only two matches.

With Bangladesh U19's impressive track record in head-to-head encounters, they will undoubtedly be eager to maintain their dominance and continue their winning streak. On the other hand, the South Africa U19 team will enter the series determined to improve their statistics and bounce back from their previous defeats.

BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Youth ODI Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Thursday, July 06

1st Youth ODI - Bangladesh U19 vs South Africa U19, Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium, Khulna, 08:30 AM

Sunday, July 09

2nd Youth ODI - Bangladesh U19 vs South Africa U19, Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium, Khulna, 08:30 AM

Tuesday, July 11

3rd Youth ODI - Bangladesh U19 vs South Africa U19, Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium, Khulna, 08:30 AM

Friday, July 14

4th Youth ODI - Bangladesh U19 vs South Africa U19, Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium, Rajshahi, 08:30 AM

Monday, July 17

5th Youth ODI - Bangladesh U19 vs South Africa U19, Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium, Rajshahi, 08:30 AM

BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Youth ODI Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Live-Streaming & telecast details of the Youth ODI series are not available.

BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Youth ODI Series 2023: Full Squads

Bangladesh U19

Ahrar Ahmin, Ariful Islam, Ashiqur Rahman Shibli, Md. Jihab James, Rizwan Chowdhury, Mahfuzur Rahman, Md Zakaria Islam Shanto, Parvez Rahman Jibon, Adil Bin Siddik, Maruf Mridha, Md Iqbal Hasan Emon, Md. Rafi Uzzaman, Md. Rohanat Doullah Borson, Nayeem Ahmed, Tanvir Ahammed, Wasi Siddiquee

South Africa U19

Kwena Maphaka, Martin Khumalo, Riley Norton, Sipho Potsane, Tristan Luus, Juan James, Jonathan van Zyl, David Teeger, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Liam Alder, Ntando Zuma, Oliver Whitehead, Richard Seletswane, Romashan Pillay, Bennie Hansen, Dewan Marais, Esa Gangat

Poll : 0 votes