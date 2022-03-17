BD-W vs WI-W prediction: Who will win the Women's World Cup 2022 match?

Bangladesh Women (BD-W) will take on West Indies Women (WI-W) at the Bay Oval in Maunganui in the 17th match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022.

BD-W, led by Nigar Sultana Joty, started their campaign with back-to-back losses against South Africa and New Zealand. On Monday, March 14, they made history by winning their maiden World Cup match, beating Pakistan by nine runs at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

After being sent into bat first, the Tigresses did an excellent job, scoring 234-7. Opener Sharmin Akhter set the tone of the innings with a 55-ball knock of 44, laced with six fours. Fargana Hoque Pinky continued her excellent run of form, scoring 71 off 115 balls with five fours.

Captain Joty also rotated the strike, scoring 46 off 64 deliveries with one four. Sandhu was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers with three wickets for 41 runs. Pakistan made a steady start to their run chase, with Nahida Khan and Sidra Ameen putting on 91 runs for the opening wicket.

Thereafter, Ameen and captain Bismah Maroof stitched together a 64-run stand for the second wicket. While Khan scored 43, Maroof made a handy 48-ball 31, but Pakistan only managed 225-9. Leg-spinner Fahima Khatun picked up three wickets for Bangladesh. The experienced Rumana Ahmed picked up two scalps.

Meanwhile, West Indies, led by Stafanie Taylor, started with wins over New Zealand and England. However, back-to-back losses against India and Australia have pegged them back. They were bowled out for 131 despite Taylor scoring a half-century.

Australia romped home in 19.2 overs. West Indies' net run rate of -1.233 is the worst among all participating teams in the tournament.

Will Bangladesh Women (BD-W) beat West Indies Women (WI-W)?

BD-W and WI-W are yet to lock horns in WODIs. West Indies have lost their previous two games but will fancy their chances against Bangladesh. The Tigresses, meanwhile, will look to give the West Indies a run for their money.

Prediction: West Indies Women to win.

