Ben Stokes' 3 best performances vs India

Arguably one of the best all-rounders in modern-day cricket, Ben Stokes has achieved what many cricketers can only dream of. Match-winning performances in the final of the 50-over and the 20-over World Cups, coupled with some incredible knocks in Test cricket, Stokes continues to wow the world with his consistency.

Having retired from the ODI format, Stokes has taken England's Test cricket to the next level with their ultra-attacking style of play. Interestingly, Stokes has often brought his A game to the table while playing against India.

As the England's Test captain turns 32, let's take a look at some of his memorable performances against India across fomats:

#3 82 (118), Chennai, IND vs ENG 1st Test, 2021

India have lost just three Tests on home soil in their last 11 years and one of them came in 2021 in the first Test of the series in Chennai. While the then-skipper Joe Root starred for England with a sensational double-hundred, Ben Stokes also showed what he is capable of.

The hosts had gone into Day 2 of the Test with some hope as they had gotten a wicket in the final over of play on the previous day. However, Root and Stokes dashed those hopes as the duo added 124 runs for the fourth wicket and piled more misery on the Indians.

Stokes in particular played a counter-attacking knock, getting his 82 runs off just 118 deliveries and that gave the visitors the headstart that they needed for the day and the remainder of the Test. India continued to chase the game until they were finally thrashed by 227 runs.

#2 99 (52), IND vs ENG 2nd ODI, Pune, 2021

Another game on that particular tour that England won in an absolute canter was when Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes flexed their muscles and blew the hosts away. A fine hundred from KL Rahul and a blazing 77 from Rishabh Pant meant that India posted a mammoth 336/6 in their 50 overs.

However, Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow got England off to a flying start and the stage was set for Ben Stokes to express himself. He smashed four boundaries and a staggering ten sixes in his incredible knock of 99.

Although he was dismissed just short of a hundred, Stokes did enough to ensure that England made an absolute mockery of the chase. Bairstow scored a fine 124 as England won with 39 balls to spare.

#1 128(235), IND vs ENG 1st Test, Rajkot, 2016

A Test hundred in India is always special for non-subcontinent batters and Ben Stokes produced his best knock during the 2016 Test series in Rajkot. England smashed a mammoth 537 runs in their first innings, thanks to hundreds from Joe Root, Moeen Ali and Stokes.

Through his hundred, Stokes showed that he also had the ability to absorb pressure and apply himself against quality Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra and Ravindra Jadeja. India managed to save the Test, thanks to a valiant 49* from skipper Virat Kohli.

