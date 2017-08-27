Ben Stokes reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

England all-rounder was charged for ?using language or a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during an International Match?.

by Press Release News 27 Aug 2017, 14:05 IST

Ben Stokes of England has received an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second day’s play in the Headingley Test against the Windies on Saturday.

Stokes was found to have breached Article 2.1.4 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language or a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during an International Match”.

In addition to the reprimand for his breach of Article 2.1.4, one demerit point has been added to Stokes’s disciplinary record.

Stokes had come into this match with two demerit points against his name. As such, he is now on three demerit points and pursuant to Article 7.6 of the Code, if he reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they will be converted into suspension points* and he will be banned.

The incident happened in the 101st over of the Windies innings, when Ben Stokes reacted in frustration after being edged by Shai Hope for a boundary by making an inappropriate comment which was clearly audible through the stump mic and also heard by the match officials.

After the end of Saturday’s play, Stokes admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Chris Gaffaney and S. Ravi, third umpire Marais Erasmus, all from the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Umpires, as well as fourth umpire Nick Cook.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.