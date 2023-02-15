BEN vs SAU Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final will be played between Bengal and Saurashtra at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata from February 16 to 20. The summit clash will be a rematch of the 2019-20 final. In that game, Saurashtra beat Bengal on first-innings lead to lift their maiden Ranji Trophy title.

Bengal defeated defending champions Madhya Pradesh by 306 runs in the first semi-final of the ongoing edition at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Bengal batted first and posted 438 on the back of hundreds from Sudip Kumar Gharami (112) and Anustup Majumdar (120).

Bengal pacer Akash Deep then claimed 5/42 as Madhya Pradesh were bundled out for 170. In their second innings, Bengal put up 279 as Majumdar top-scored with 80, while Pradipta Pramanik was unbeaten on 60. Set an improbable target of 548, Bengal were bowled out for 241 in 39.5 overs as Pramanik claimed 5/51.

In the second semi-final of the Ranji Trophy 2022/23, Saurashtra defeated Karnataka by four wickets at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. A captain’s knock of 249 by Mayank Agarwal guided Karnataka to 407 after they won the toss and batted first.

Saurashtra skipper Arpit Vasavada (202) and Sheldon Jackson (160) led a terrific fightback, while Chirag Jani contributed 72 as the team posted 527 despite Vidwath Kaverappa’s five-wicket haul.

Nikin Jose scored 109 in Karnataka’s second innings, but the side folded up for 234. Chasing 115, Saurashtra crumbled to 42/5, but Vasavada (47*) guided his side into the final of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final will be available on the Star Sports network. As per the official schedule of the Star Network, the Bengal-Saurashtra match will be live telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. The final will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Viewers can also watch the live streaming of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Bengal and Saurashtra’s Ranji Trophy titles

Bengal have won the Ranji Trophy twice, in 1938-39 and 1989-90, apart from being runners-up on numerous occasions. Saurashtra lifted their maiden title in 2019-20, defeating Bengal.

