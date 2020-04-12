Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran pledges ₹2.5 lakh to aid migrant labourers in Dehradun

The 24-year-old Easwaran has also come forward to provide food and ration for over 100 families.

Easwaran led Bengal to the summit clash in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy.

Abhimanyu Easwaran [PC: Cricketcountry.com]

Bengal cricket team captain, Abhimanyu Easwaran has come forward to help the migrant labourers stuck in the borders by donating ₹2.5 lakh to the police force stationed in Dehradun.

Easwaran, who led Bengal to the summit clash of the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy joins a list of eminent cricketers who have all contributed to fasten the government's efforts of curbing the spread of novel coronavirus.

In a statement issued by the Cricket Association of Bengal, Easwaran confirmed his contribution to the cause.

"In these tough times, we have to come together and help each other. In a humbling effort we have donated Rs 2.5 lakh to the police in Dehradun to feed the migrant labourers stuck at the borders," Easwaran said.

Easwaran, who has been knocking on the Indian team's selectors doors for a while now also added that he has joined hands with others to provide food and ration for underprivileged families.

"We have also provided food and ration for 100 plus underprivileged families back home. It is not much when the demand is for much more, but we are happy to help," he added.

The Dehradun-born youngster has risen up the ranks over the past few years, churning out quality knocks for his state side and the India A side. With a string of quality performances in the coming months, one can expect Easwaran to feature in the national side soon.