Bengal Pro T20 League 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has come out with a new league to promote the local talent in the state. It’s called the Bengal Pro T20 League and the inaugural edition kicks off on Tuesday, June 11 in Kolkata. All the matches of this edition will take place at the iconic Eden Gardens.

A total of eight teams will be participating in the competition. The matches will be played in the round-robin format and the top four teams will progress to the playoffs. A total of 28 league games will be followed by two semi-finals and a grand final which is scheduled to take place on Friday, June 28.

Eight teams, namely, Servotech Siliguri Strikers, Harbour Diamonds, Sobisco Smashers Malda, Rashmi Medinipur Wizards, Adamas Howrah Warriors, Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers, Murshidabad Kings, Shrachi Rarh Tigers will be competing for the title.

The opening game of the Bengal Pro T20 League 2024 will see the Servotech Siliguri Strikers take on the Harbour Diamonds at the Eden Gardens. It will be begin at 7 PM IST and expect the fans to fill the stands to witness the best players in the state go head-to-head.

Bengal Pro T20 League 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

June 11, Tuesday

Match 1 – Servotech Siliguri Strikers vs Harbour Diamonds - 07:00 PM

June 12, Wednesday

Match 2 – Sobisco Smashers Malda vs Rashmi Medinipur Wizards – 01:00 PM

Match 3 – Adamas Howrah Warriors vs Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers – 07:00 PM

June 13, Thursday

Match 4 – Murshidabad Kings vs Servotech Siliguri Strikers – 01:00 PM

Match 5 – Harbour Diamonds vs Shrachi Rarh Tigers – 07:00 PM

June 14, Friday

Match 6 – Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers vs Sobisco Smashers Malda – 01:00 PM

Match 7 – Rashmi Medinipur Wizards vs Adamas Howrah Warriors – 07:00 PM

June 15, Saturday

Match 8 – Shrachi Rarh Tigers vs Servotech Siliguri Tigers – 01:00 PM

Match 9 – Harbour Diamonds vs Murshidabad Kings – 07:00 PM

June 16, Sunday

Match 10 – Rashmi Medinipur Wizards vs Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers– 01:00 PM

Match 11 – Sobisco Smashers Malda vs Adamas Howrah Warriors – 07:00 PM

June 17, Monday

Match 12 – Adamas Howrah Warriors vs Harbour Diamonds – 01:00 PM

Match 13 – Servotech Siliguri Strikers vs Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers – 07:00 PM

June 18, Tuesday

Match 14 – Murshidabad Kings vs Sobisco Smashers Malda – 01:00 PM

Match 15 – Shrachi Rarh Tigers vs Rashmi Medinipur Wizards – 07:00 PM

June 19, Wednesday

Match 16 – Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers vs Harbour Diamonds – 01:00 PM

Match 17 – Sobisco Smashers Malda vs Shrachi Rarh Tigers – 07:00 PM

June 20, Thursday

Match 18 – Servotech Siliguri Strikers vs Adamas Howrah Warriors – 01:00 PM

Match 19 – Rashmi Medinipur Wizards vs Murshidabad Kings – 07:00 PM

June 21, Friday

Match 20 – Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers vs Shrachi Rarh Tigers – 01:00 PM

Match 21 – Rashmi Medinipur Wizards vs Servotech Siliguri Strikers – 07:00 PM

June 22, Saturday

Match 22 – Harbour Diamonds vs Sobisco Smashers Malda – 01:00 PM

Match 23 – Adamas Howrah Warriors vs Murshidabad Kings – 07:00 PM

June 23, Sunday

Match 24 – Harbour Diamonds vs Rashmi Medinipur Wizards – 01:00 PM

Match 25 – Murshidabad Kings vs Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers – 07:00 PM

June 24, Monday

Match 26 – Shrachi Rarh Tigers vs Adamas Howrah Warriors – 01:00 PM

Match 27 – Servotech Siliguri Strikers vs Sobisco Smashers Malda – 07:00 PM

June 25, Tuesday

Match 28 – Shrachi Rarh Tigers vs Murshidabad Kings – 01:00 PM

June 26, Wednesday

Semi-Final 1 – TBC vs TBC – 1 PM

Semi-Final 2 – TBC vs TBC – 7 PM

June 28, Friday

Final – TBC vs TBC – 7 PM

Bengal Pro T20 League 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The fans in India can watch all the action of the Bengal Pro T20 League 2024 on the Sports18 channel channel. Also, the live-streaming will be available on the JioCinema app and Fancode app and website.

Bengal Pro T20 League 2024: Full Squads

Adamas Howrah Warriors

Anustup Majumdar (c), Shakir Habib Gandhi, Abhisek Das, Pramod Chandila, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Kanishk Seth, Aamir Gani, Debopratim Halder, Soummyadip Mandal, SK. Asif Hossain, Saksham Sharma, Raju Halder, Pankaj Shaw, Rahul Prasad, Ankush Sur, Mahipal Yadav, Rahul, Nuruddin Mondal, Ejaj Ahamed Mallick, Harsimar Singh Patheja, Agniswar Das

Harbour Diamonds

Manoj Tiwary (c), MD Kaif, Prayas Ray Barman, Suvankar Bal, Aman Singh Shekhawat, Anurag Tiwari, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Subham Sarkar, Poonish Mehta, Kaushik Giri, Badal Singh Balyan, Debabrata Das, Shashank Singh, Aritra Chatterjee, Chandrahas Dash, Vivek Singh, Fahim Naaz, Pritam Chakraborty, Abhishek Bose, Balkesh Yadav, Subhankar Purakayastha

Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers

Abishek Porel (c), Karan Lal, Subham Chatterjee, Sayan Ghosh, Akash Pandey, Sandeep Kumar Thorat, Vishvajeet Mishra, Avilin Ghosh, Avinash Kumar, Ompal Boken, Ronit Ghosh, Snehashish Saha, Saurabh Srivastav, Sanjib Goswami, Anik Nandi, Mayank Jha, Subhankar Dey, Abhijit Mal, Anant Saha, Sayan Mukherjee, Arun Kumar Chaurasiya, Ayush Sahai

Murshidabad Kings

Sudip Kumar Gharami, Agniv Pan, Ravi Kumar, Toufik Uddin Mondal, Aditya Purohit, Nitin Verma, Vikas Singh, Avijit Singh, Koushik Ghosh, Dilshad Khan, Tanmoy Pramanick, Suprodip Debnath, Shuvam Dey SR, Samik Karmakar, Sayed Irfan Aftab, Jeet Thakur, Ankit Chatterjee, Akash Shukla, Rishabh Chaudhary, Sukhmeet Singh, Sachin Kumar Yadav, Debarghya Rakshit

Shrachi Rarh Tigers

Shahbaz Ahmad (c), Pradipta Pramanik, Sourav Paul, Sandipan Das, Arindam Ghosh, Sumanta Gupta, Satyaki Dutta, Arka Sarkar, Vineet Maurya, Priyam Sarkar, Arnab Nandi, Ayan Gupta, Ravi Kant Singh, Akshay Ramani, Ashutosh Kumar, Rohit Pradhan, Suman Das, Aditya Roy, Akash Ghatak, Priyanshu Patel, Sumit Mohanta, Avirup Gupta

Rashmi Medinipur Wizards

Ishan Porel, Kaushik Maity, Wriddhiman Saha, Vivek Singh, Vaibhav Yadav, Sudip Chatterjee, Deepak Kumar, Gaurav Singh Chauhan, Shreyan Chakraborty, Arin Roy, Rahul Kundu, Priyanshu Gaurav Srivastav, Sahitya Hazra, Arjun Singh, Sonu Narayan Naubagh, Abhiprai Biswas, Vaibhav Yadav, Deepak Kumar Mahato, Akash Sarkar, Shivansh Chaudhary, Ayush Ghosh, Akash Biswas

Servotech Siliguri Strikers

Akash Deep (c), Ritwik Roy Chowdhary, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Vikas Singh, Abhishek Kumar Raman, Rajkumar Pal, Ankur Paul, Shantanu, Tuhin Banerjee, Mahadeb Datta, Rahul Gupta, Rohit Kumar, Aditya Singh, Rishabh Vivek, Vishal Bhati, Yudhajit Guha, Yuvraj Deepak Keswani, Ayush Roy, Aniket Biswas, Saikat Banerjee, Sayan Kr Biswas, Nikhil Singh, Arikta Das

Sobisco Smashers Malda

Mukesh Kumar, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Geet Puri, Kaif Ahmad, Ramesh Prashad, Saurabh Kumar Singh, Jayojit Basu, Gitimoy Basu, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Anmol Prasad, Akhil, Writam Porel, Prabhat Maurya, Kumar Aditya, Ganoranjan Kapat, Bhoireb De Sarkar, Writtick Chatterjee, Siddharth Ghosh, Sambit Nag, Durgesh Kr Dubey, Anuj Kumar Singh, Yuvraj Deepak Keswani

