Bengal team practises at CSS - Whatmore Centre for Cricket

The Bengal side were practising at the CSS

The Bengal cricket team were seen practising at the Whatmore Centre for Cricket at the Centre for Sports Sciences in Chennai a few days ago.

The Bengal side are currently playing in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, which is India's premier 50-over domestic tournament.

They won their first match of the tournament against Jammu and Kashmir by six wickets.

The team is captained by Manoj Tiwary and boasts of renowned cricketers such as Ashoke Dinda and Shreevats Goswami.

Mr M Sanjay, former first-class cricketer and head of cricket at the centre, opened up about Team Bengal's stint at their academy.

"They came for 2 full days and one half-day. For the 2 full days, they were in the outdoor nets. In the morning, they had a full net session and in the afternoon, they had a few drills and a skill development session," said in a statement.

They used our fitness centre and swimming pool and everything. On the third day that they came, it was raining heavily so they used our indoor nets for half a day. Renowned coach Dav Whatmore mentors numerous domestic and international cricketers in the centre, which is based in the city of Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

Whatmore has had coaching stints with the national teams of Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Zimbabwe. He was instrumental in Sri Lanka’s successful campaign in lifting the ICC World Cup.

The CSS boasts world-class facilities and is an ideal place for a preparatory camp.

"It's a centre which has got everything. The fitness centre is 1 lakh square feet along with which there are top-class indoor nets, a swimming pool, and a sports science and sports medicine centre - all under one roof. It's a complete package. It's an ideal place for any preparatory or pre-season camp," said Sanjay.