Bengal Women's Pro T20 League 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) is organizing the Bengal Women's Pro T20 League, the first-ever associate-run women's T20 cricket competition. The upcoming league, set to run from June 12 to June 27, 2024, will feature eight city-based franchise teams.

Each team represents a city in the West Bengal state, including Kolkata, Diamond Harbour, Medinipur, Rarh, Howrah, Murshidabad, Siliguri, and Malda. All matches will be held at Jadavpur University ground in Saltlake.

One team can have up to 16 players, including two from outside the state. The eight women’s teams are Adamas Howrah Warriors, Harbour Diamonds, Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers, Murshidabad Kings, Shrachi Shrachi Rarh Tigers, Rashmi Medinipur Wizards, Servotech Siliguri Strikers, and Sobisco Smashers Malda.

A total of 28 league-stage matches will be played between the eight teams in a round-robin format. The top four teams will then move on to the playoffs.

The first semi-final, featuring the first and fourth-placed teams, will take place on June 26th. The second semi-final between the second and third-placed teams will also be held on the same day. The winners of these semi-finals will advance to the finals on June 28th, 2024.

On Wednesday, June 12, 2024, Servotech Siliguri Strikers Women and Harbour Diamonds Women will square off in the first match followed by Harbour Diamonds Women vs Murshidabad Kueens Women in the second.

Without any further ado, let's delve into the schedule and timings of the upcoming 2024 Bengal Women's Pro T20 League.

Bengal Women's Pro T20 League 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

(Jadavpur University ground in Saltlake will be the host venue for all games)

Wednesday, 12 June

Servotech Siliguri Strikers Women vs Harbour Diamonds Women - 9:00 AM

Harbour Diamonds Women vs Murshidabad Kueens Women - 1:30 PM

Thursday, 13 June

Adamas Howrah Warriors vs Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers Women - 9:00 AM

Sobisco Smashers Malda Women vs Rashmi Medinipur Wizards Women - 1:30 PM

Friday, 14 June

Harbour Diamonds Women vs Shrachi Rarh Tigers Women - 9:00 AM

Murshidabad Kueens Women vs Servotech Siliguri Strikers Women - 1:30 PM

Saturday, 15 June

Rashmi Medinipur Wizards Women vs Adamas Howrah Warriors - 9:00 AM

Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers Women vs Sobisco Smashers Malda Women - 1:30 PM

Sunday, 16 June

Harbour Diamonds Women vs Murshidabad Kueens Women - 9:00 AM

Shrachi Rarh Tigers Women vs Servotech Siliguri Strikers Women - 1:30 PM

Monday, 17 June

Sobisco Smashers Malda Women vs Adamas Howrah Warriors - 9:00 AM

Rashmi Medinipur Wizards Women vs Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers Women - 1:30 PM

Tuesday, 18 June

Servotech Siliguri Strikers Women vs Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers Women - 9:00 AM

Adamas Howrah Warriors vs Harbour Diamonds Women - 1:30 PM

Wednesday, 19 June

Shrachi Rarh Tigers Women vs Rashmi Medinipur Wizards Women - 9:00 AM

Murshidabad Kueens Women vs Sobisco Smashers Malda Women - 1:30 PM

Thursday, 20 June

Sobisco Smashers Malda Women vs Shrachi Rarh Tigers Women - 9:00 AM

Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers Women vs Harbour Diamonds Women - 1:30 PM

Friday, 21 June

Rashmi Medinipur Wizards Women vs Murshidabad Kueens Women - 9:00 AM

Servotech Siliguri Strikers Women vs Adamas Howrah Warriors - 1:30 PM

Saturday, 22 June

Rashmi Medinipur Wizards Women vs Servotech Siliguri Strikers Women - 9:00 AM

Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers Women vs Shrachi Rarh Tigers Women - 1:30 PM

Sunday, 23 June

Adamas Howrah Warriors vs Murshidabad Kueens Women - 9:00 AM

Harbour Diamonds Women vs Sobisco Smashers Malda Women - 1:30 PM

Monday, 24 June

Murshidabad Kueens Women vs Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers Women - 9:00 AM

Harbour Diamonds Women vs Rashmi Medinipur Wizards Women - 1:30 PM

Tuesday, 25 June

Servotech Siliguri Strikers Women vs Sobisco Smashers Malda Women - 9:00 AM

Shrachi Rarh Tigers Women vs Adamas Howrah Warriors - 1:30 PM

Thursday, 27 June

Semi-Final 1 (1st place vs 4th place) - 9:00 AM

Semi-Final 2 (2nd place vs 3rd place) - 1:30 PM

Friday, 28 June

Final (Semi-final 1 winner vs Semi-final 2 winner) - 1:30 PM

Bengal Women's Pro T20 League 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Live telecast: Sports 18

Live-streaming: JioCinema (Free), FanCode

Bengal Women's Pro T20 League 2024: Full Squads

Shrachi Rarh Tigers Women

Titas Sadhu (C), Sinjini Chakraborty, Mehek Hussain, Sujata Dey, Ankita Chakraborty, Dipa Das, Mamani Roy, Punam Soni, Roshni Tiwary, Rashmoni Das, Roshni Khatun, Rupal Tiwary, Priyanka Kurmi, Chandrima Biswas, Taniya Ghosh, Remondina Khatun

Rashmi Medinipur Wizards Women

Richa Ghosh (C), Dyutit Pal, Preyashi Pandey, Ankita Burman, Monika Mal, Tanuja Sarkar, Priti Mahato, Debarati Guha, Zoya Laskar, Sanjana Kumari Das, Pragati Prasad, Roji Khatun, Shreya Roy, Arpita Bhowmik, Trishita Sarkar, Pratyusha Dey

Murshidabad Kueens Women

Deepti Sharma (C), Happy Sarkar, Ritika Pal, Monami Patra, Priyanka Sarkar, Sneha Gupta, Shrayoshi Aich, Avipsha Ghosh, Sweta Samanta, Priyanka Prasad, Ankita Singh, Sinjini Sarkar, Tapati Paul, Sitama Nandi, Sandipta Patra, Adrija Sarkar

Adamas Howrah Warriors

Dhara Gujjar (C), Aditi Kundu, Koyel Mondal, Diya Nandi, Riya Kohli, Bidisha Dey, Shrabani Paul, Sushmita Ganguly, Prativa Mandi, Madhurima Prasad, Binti Murmu, Ishita Saha, Puja Rajak, Aradhya Tiwary, Parama Mondal, Neha Shaw

Servotech Siliguri Strikers Women

Priyanka Bala (C), Brishti Maji, Dipita Ghosh, Pampa Sarkar, Preeti Mondal, Jahnavi Raj Paswan, Samayita Adhikary, Anjali Burman, Chandrima Ghosal, Muskan Sinha, Snigdha Bag, Mallika Roy, Priya Pandey, Abhishruti Dhar, Sohini Yadav, Sreetama Mali

Sobisco Smashers Malda Women

Hrishita Basu (C), Sasthi Mondal, Priyanka Goldar, Aritrika Ghosh, Soumashree Bhowmik, Iti Sarkar, Piyali Ghosh, Koyel Sutradhar, Sumi Das, Adrita Das, Riya Kumari Mahato, Ashmita Das, Shreya Karar, K. Chinky, Anwesha Saha, Debjani Das

Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers Women

Mita Paul (C), Tithi Das, Arikhtha Manna, Ashmita Chatterjee, Sushmita Pal, Ananya Halder, Aruna Burman, Mamata Kisku, Ekka Roy Choudhury, Bipasha Ghosh, Ritu Gayen, Nilanjana Barik, Preyoshi Aich, Puja Adhikary, Sumana Mondal, Ipshita Mondal.

Harbour Diamonds Women

Sukanya Parida (C), Payel Vakharia, Rupa Dutta, Jhumpa Roy, Sansthita Biswas, Jhumia Khatun, Mouli Mondal, Ratna Burman, Sanjukta Sarkar, Swastika Kundu, Marjina Khatun, Toriya Singha Roy, Rupal Patra, Sanchita Adhikary, Riya Das, Napisa Yasmin

