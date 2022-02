Bengal Women's T20 Challenge 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has taken a giant leap towards the improvement of women’s cricket in India by introducing the Bengal Women's T20 Challenge.

Several cricketers and experts have been demanding Women’s IPL for a long time. This step by the CAB could be huge in steering women’s cricket in the right direction in the country.

After the player draft at the Eden Gardens, a total of 90 cricketers have been shortlisted for the tournament. East Bengal Club, Mohammedan Sporting Club, Rajasthan Club, Town Club, Aryan Club, and Kalighat Club are the six participating teams in the competition.

The Bengal Women's T20 Challenge 2022 starts on February 7 with the grand finale scheduled for February 23. All matches of the tournament will be hosted at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, West Bengal.

Bengal Women's T20 Challenge 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

February 7, Monday

East Bengal Club vs Aryan Club, 9:00 AM.

Town Club vs Rajasthan Club, 1:00 PM,

February 8, Tuesday

Aryan Club vs Kalighat Club, 9:00 AM.

Rajasthan Club vs Mohammedan Sporting Club, 1:00 PM.

February 9, Wednesday

East Bengal Club vs Kalighat Club, 9:00 AM.

Town Club vs Mohammedan Sporting Club, 1:00 PM.

February 10, Thursday

East Bengal Club vs Rajasthan Club, 9:00 AM.

Aryan Club vs Town Club, 1:00 PM.

February 11, Friday

Rajasthan Club vs Kalighat Club, 9:00 AM.

Aryan Club vs Mohammedan Sporting Club, 1:00 PM.

February 12, Saturday

Town Club vs Kalighat Club, 9:00 AM.

East Bengal Club vs Mohammedan Sporting Club, 1:00 PM.

February 13, Sunday

Aryan Club vs Rajasthan Club, 9:00 AM.

East Bengal Club vs Town Club, 1:00 PM.

February 14, Monday

Kalighat Club vs Mohammedan Sporting Club, 9:00 AM.

Aryan Club vs Town Club, 1:00 PM.

February 15, Tuesday

Kalighat Club vs Rajasthan Club, 9:00 AM.

Aryan Club vs East Bengal Club, 1:00 PM.

February 16, Wednesday

Town Club vs Kalighat Club, 9:00 AM.

Aryan Club vs East Bengal Club, 1:00 PM.

February 17, Thursday

Town Club vs Rajasthan Club, 9:00 AM.

Aryan Club vs Mohammedan Sporting Club, 1:00 PM.

February 18, Friday

East Bengal Club vs Rajasthan Club, 9:00 AM.

Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Kalighat Club, 1:00 PM.

February 19, Saturday

Town Club vs East Bengal Club, 9:00 AM.

Aryan Club vs Kalighat Club, 1:00 PM.

February 20, Sunday

Town Club vs Mohammedan Sporting Club, 9:00 AM.

Aryan Club vs Rajasthan Club, 1:00 PM.

February 21, Monday

East Bengal Club vs Kalighat Club, 9:00 AM.

Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Rajasthan Club, 1:00 PM.

February 22, Tuesday

First Semi-Final, 9:00 AM.

Second Semi-Final, 1:00 PM.

February 23, Wednesday

Final, 1:00 PM.

Bengal Women's T20 Challenge 2022: Live Streaming

Fan Code will live stream all matches of the Bengal Women's T20 Challenge 2022 for fans in India.

Bengal Women's T20 Challenge 2022: Squads

Aryan Club

Vanitha V R (C), Sasthi Mondal, Prativa Rana, Megha Ghosh, Jhumia Khatun, Hrishita Basu, Pragati Prasad, Koyel Sutradhar, Chandrima Ghosal, Ritika Pal, Meghna Biswas, Sanchita Adhikary, Swata Shamanta, Shahida Khatun, Komal Jaiswal.

East Bengal Club

Rumeli Dhar (C), Bristi Maji, Trishita Sarkar, Jhumpa Roy, Barnali Tamuli, Tithi Das, Puja Rajak, Antara Ghosh, Aparna Mondal, Ankita Chakraborty, Shrayosi Aich, Riya Goswami, Shreya Karar, Mallika Roy, Swastika Kundu.

Kalighat Club

Gouher Sultana (C), Ankita Mahato, Mamata Kisku, Puja Adhikary, Soumoshree Bhowmick, Piyali Ghosh, Dyuti Paul, Priyosi Aich, Rajanya Maity, Pampa Sarkar, Sushmita Paul, Samayita Adhikari, Debjani Saha, Anindita Nath, Nisha Maji.

Mohammedan Sporting Club

Mita Paul (C), Payel Vakharia, Swati Sah, Bidisha Dey, Shrabani Paul, Anushka Paul, Sushmita Ganguly, Punam Soni, Priyanka Bala, Titas Sadhu, Tapati Paul, Namita Mondal, Ishika Barui, Mamani Roy, Janaki Sarkar.

Rajasthan Club

Dhara Gujjar (C), Priti Mondal, Ananya Halder, Dipa Das, Sweety Divangshi, Rupa Dutta, Sansthita Biswas, Sumana Mondal, Priyanka Sarkar, Saika Ishaque, Mouli Mondal, Sonali Mondal, Muskan Sinha, Rasmani Das, Zoya Laskar.

Town Club

Sukanya Parida (C), Ankita Barman, Kashish Agarwal, Sagarika Sengupta, Sneha Gupta, Priyanka Kurmi, Parna Paul, Anamika Das, Srilekha Roy, Rupal Tiwari, Rukmoni Roy, Monika Mal, Salma Khatun, Ipsita Saha, Priti Choudhary.

