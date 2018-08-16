Best Asian XI team in Test cricket right now

Test cricket is the longest form of the sport of cricket and is considered the game's highest standard. Test matches are played between national representative teams with "Test status", as determined and conferred by the International Cricket Council(ICC). The two teams of 11 players each play a four-innings match, which may last up to five days (or longer in some historical cases). It is generally considered the most complete examination of a team's playing ability and endurance.

However, off late, the test cricket is losing its charm and excitement due to the ever-growing impact of T20 cricket, not only in Asia but also around the world. In a bid to revive Test Cricket, off late the ICC is holding discussions to conduct a World Test Championship over a span of 2 years (starting its first Championship from 2019-2021 ).

However, despite these not so favourable factors, Asia, where cricket is followed like a religion is producing some of the modern greats, when it comes to Test match cricket.

So, here we take a look at the current players who can make it into the starting lineup of the Strongest Asian XI cricket team in Test match cricket.

Please note that the team has been selected, keeping in mind that the player has played at least 15 Test matches. Furthermore, the balance of the team and the representation of as many Asian cricketing nations are also accounted for wherever possible.

Openers: Azhar Ali and Murali Vijay

Azhar Ali

Ali made his Test debut for Pakistan against Australia in the first Test at Lord's in July 2010. An agile right-hand batsman and a part-time leg-break bowler, Ali became the first ever Centurion, Double Centurion & Triple Centurion in a Day and Night Test Match when he scored 302 against West Indies in October 2016.

Ali has scored 5202 runs in 65 matches for Pakistan, at a healthy average of 44.84 with a top score of 302 not out against West Indies.

He is the best batsman of the Pakistani team in the red ball cricket and therefore definitely deserves his place as an opener on this list.

Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay is without a doubt having a terrible series in England so far. He has scored just 20, 6, 0,0 runs respectively in the four innings so far. However, there is no denying the fact that Vijay has been a vital member of the Indian team in the red ball cricket pretty much throughout his career.

He has scored 3907 runs in 57 matches for India at a pretty decent average of almost 41 for India.

He, therefore, deserves his place on the list.

