Best ODI XI for major teams from the past 20 years

Aayushman Vishwanathan FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 130 // 12 Sep 2018, 12:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

India v Sri Lanka - 2011 ICC World Cup Final

Since the year 1971 when the first one-day international was played, things have drastically changed. The World Cup was introduced, the first one being held in 1975 which was held every four years after then. 1992 World Cup saw the inception of coloured clothing, post which we began to witness the change of old guard. We began to observe an attacking style of cricket being played from the get-go. The pyrotechnics in the death overs became a crucial part of the for the batting part. We take a look at the best One-day eleven for each side from the past two decades.

Let us rewind to the first ever one-day international match

#11 Ireland

England v Ireland: Group B - 2011 ICC World Cup

Ireland has been touted as the next big thing in cricket and has been performing consistently in the big stages. They've had wins in one-day International cricket against Zimbabwe, England, Bangladesh, and England all in World Cup tournaments which they have played in. William Porterfield, Paul Stirling, Ed Joyce, Kevin O'Brien, Trent Johnston, and Boyd Rankin have been some of the pillars of Irish cricket team.

Ireland's present skipper and the powerful Paul Stirling make up the opening pair with both amassing over 3000 One-day international runs.

Ed Joyce occupies the No. 3 position with Gary Wilson and Niall O'Brien to follow at No. 4 and 5 respectively.

Niall O'Brien has been one of the most consistent performers and is also capable of playing big shots as displayed by him against West Indies in 2015 cricket World Cup.

At no. 6, comes the hard-hitting Kevin O'Brien who came into limelight by hitting the fastest century in World Cup 2011 against England.

The next three slots make up the most successful Irish bowling all-rounder's spots including the skipper Trent Johnston, Alex Cusack, and John Mooney.

Boyd Rankin has been included as the Frontline fast-bowler and George Dockrell as the primary spinner. Boyd Rankin has been the mainstay of Irish's bowling attack for quite some years now.

We take a look at the best One-day XI for them.

William Porterfield Paul Stirling Ed Joyce Gary Wilson Niall O'Brien (wk) Kevin O'Brien Trent Johnston (c) John Mooney Alex Cusack George Dockrell Boyd Rankin

1 / 11 NEXT