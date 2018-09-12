Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Best ODI XI for major teams from the past 20 years

Aayushman Vishwanathan
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
130   //    12 Sep 2018, 12:26 IST

India v Sri Lanka - 2011 ICC World Cup Final
India v Sri Lanka - 2011 ICC World Cup Final

Since the year 1971 when the first one-day international was played, things have drastically changed. The World Cup was introduced, the first one being held in 1975 which was held every four years after then. 1992 World Cup saw the inception of coloured clothing, post which we began to witness the change of old guard. We began to observe an attacking style of cricket being played from the get-go. The pyrotechnics in the death overs became a crucial part of the for the batting part. We take a look at the best One-day eleven for each side from the past two decades.


Re
Let us rewind to the first ever one-day international match

#11 Ireland

England v Ireland: Group B - 2011 ICC World Cup
England v Ireland: Group B - 2011 ICC World Cup

Ireland has been touted as the next big thing in cricket and has been performing consistently in the big stages. They've had wins in one-day International cricket against Zimbabwe, England, Bangladesh, and England all in World Cup tournaments which they have played in. William Porterfield, Paul Stirling, Ed Joyce, Kevin O'Brien, Trent Johnston, and Boyd Rankin have been some of the pillars of Irish cricket team.

Ireland's present skipper and the powerful Paul Stirling make up the opening pair with both amassing over 3000 One-day international runs.

Ed Joyce occupies the No. 3 position with Gary Wilson and Niall O'Brien to follow at No. 4 and 5 respectively.

Niall O'Brien has been one of the most consistent performers and is also capable of playing big shots as displayed by him against West Indies in 2015 cricket World Cup.

At no. 6, comes the hard-hitting Kevin O'Brien who came into limelight by hitting the fastest century in World Cup 2011 against England.

The next three slots make up the most successful Irish bowling all-rounder's spots including the skipper Trent Johnston, Alex Cusack, and John Mooney.

Boyd Rankin has been included as the Frontline fast-bowler and George Dockrell as the primary spinner. Boyd Rankin has been the mainstay of Irish's bowling attack for quite some years now.

We take a look at the best One-day XI for them.

  1. William Porterfield
  2. Paul Stirling
  3. Ed Joyce
  4. Gary Wilson
  5. Niall O'Brien (wk)
  6. Kevin O'Brien
  7. Trent Johnston (c)
  8. John Mooney
  9. Alex Cusack
  10. George Dockrell
  11. Boyd Rankin
1 / 11 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Pakistan Cricket New Zealand Cricket Adam Gilchrist Wasim Akram
Aayushman Vishwanathan
CONTRIBUTOR
Sportskeeda's All-Time Test XI: From the realms of...
RELATED STORY
The 5 Best Coaches the Indian Cricket team has ever had
RELATED STORY
5 teams that have been dismissed for under 100 the most...
RELATED STORY
Lowest T20I totals by the top 10 teams
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 10 wicketkeeper-batsmen of all time
RELATED STORY
5 times a number 11 top-scored in an ODI innings
RELATED STORY
Rating the best openers in ODIs since the 2015 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Teams with most number of centuries in the Champions Trophy
RELATED STORY
Top 5 10th wicket partnerships in ODI cricket history
RELATED STORY
8 cricketers who played for Indian teams and then...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep
ENG 332/10 & 423/8
IND 292/10 & 345/10
England win by 118 runs
ENG VS IND live score
| 09:30 AM
DUR 103/10 & 220/4 (70.0 ov)
SSX 122/10
Day 2 | Stumps: Durham lead Sussex by 201 runs with 6 wickets remaining
DUR VS SSX live score
| 09:30 AM
MSX 161/10 & 186/10
KNT 192/10 & 104/4 (28.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Kent need 52 runs to win
MSX VS KNT live score
| 09:30 AM
NOR 255/10
DBY 118/4 (46.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Derbyshire trail Northamptonshire by 137 runs with 6 wickets remaining
NOR VS DBY live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us